$!New Mercedes CLE Coupe Launched, Replaces C-Class And E-Class Coupe

The CLE Cabriolet will follow next year

MERCEDES-BENZ rarely introduces a brand-new model. However, they go all out when they do. The C-Class coupe and E-Class coupe are set to be replaced by the 2024 CLE-Class in the premium midsize segment, which is gradually shrinking. The CLE Coupe is significantly larger than the C-Class coupe, at 191 inches long, 73.2 inches wide, and 56.2 inches tall. Although it is a spiritual successor to both models, Mercedes-Benz clearly wants to reduce the number of cars in its lineup. Exterior In addition to being in line with the usual Mercedes design language, it has typical coupe features which are the long bonnet embedded in the front end with two power domes, the steeply sloping windscreen and the long, sloping roof towards the rear.

Its front appearance, which has more angular headlamps and strong grille sections, is interestingly more similar to the less expensive CLA-Class than either the C- or E-Class sedans. The attached rear taillight bar reminds us of the company’s all-electric EQ products. Well, at least this design resembles an actual car rather than it looking like an egg with four wheels. 18-inch light alloy wheels are standard on the entry-level model. 19-inch rims are standard on the AMG Line. Customisation options include a wide range of additional light-alloy wheels in sizes ranging from 18 to 20 inches and ten exterior colours.

Interior Featuring a sporty steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and a portrait-oriented 11.9-inch central touchscreen with the most recent iteration of the company’s MBUX infotainment system, the 2024 Mercedes CLE Coupe’s interior is comparable to that of the SL roadster.

The Mercedes me Store offers an optional MBUX entertainment suite. It includes streaming music from the Internet, Internet radio, plus a data plan from a chosen third-party provider. In addition to the conventional Burnmester surround sound with Dolby Atmos, which features two speakers inserted into each front seat, there is also a 64-colour ambient lighting system. For the first time in a Mercedes, the back seats may be accessed by releasing a sleek Nappa loop that is attached to the upper border of the backrest. Powertrain The CLE has an optional six-cylinder motor, unlike the current C-Class, which only offers four-cylinder engines. The 3.0-liter, twin-turbo inline-six engine in the CLE 450 4Matic produces 381hp and 500Nm of torque at its maximum capacity. It is assisted by an integrated starter generator. An all-wheel-drive system that has been modified to be lighter than the equivalent component in the C-Class Coupe is also included in this layout, along with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. A base four-cylinder variant is also available. A 2.0-litre turbo engine with 255hp and 400Nm of torque, which is also a mild hybrid, powers the CLE 300 4Matic, which we might see entering the Malaysian market alongside the 201hp CLE 200. The same nine-speed automatic gearbox and the company’s exclusive 4Matic technology are connected to this unit. The new CLE Coupe is six-tenths of an inch lower to the ground than a standard C-Class Sedan. At the front, there are four links per wheel, and at the rear axle, there is a multi-link construction. In addition to the normal suspension, Mercedes also provides a sportier option with firmer springs and more direct steering. This option is standard on the six-cylinder model and optional with the AMG package for the four-cylinder model. Attention assist, active brake assist, active lane keeping assist, speed limit assist, and the parking package with a reversing camera are all included in the CLE Coupe’s standard equipment. There are further driver-aid technologies included in equipment packages. Blind spot assist and traffic sign assist are also included in the advanced plus package. A 360-degree camera and a digital light are part of the parking package in the premium package.