$!New Michelin lorry tyre

THERE are now new sizes for the lorry tyre market with the introduction of the Michelin X Multi Z 2 (pix) – the latest addition to Michelin’s best-selling range in the East Asia and Australia region.
Packed with the latest revolutionary technologies, this all-position tyre fitment for regional and highway operations continues to offer market-leading longevity and improved performance – one year since its first introduction.
Michelin Malaysia says thanks to three revolutionary technologies, the X Multi Z 2 brings to the brand’s targeted customers uncompromised safety performance and helps meet their delivery timing and efficiency – thus, leading to increased productivity and improved cost-effectiveness for their businesses.
The three major technologies introduced via the X Multi Z 2 are:
- Regenion: Differently shaped grooves that ensure minimal tread deformation, which lowers rolling resistance and leads to less fuel consumption.
With the ground-breaking 3D metal printing techniques, the longitudinal grooves regenerate as the tyre wears, to deliver a high level of grip and traction throughout its lifecycle in all weather conditions, and lower wear rate – thus, providing greater longevity by more than 20%, compared to its predecessor X Multi Z*.
- Infinicoil: Reinforced tread plies with a continuously wound steel wire of up to 400 meters long, depending on tyre size, inside the casing. The high tensile steel wire increases tyre strength and thus optimises the ground contact patch and delivers high mileage potential.
This technology provides greater stability throughout the tyre’s lifetime, help reduce risk of sudden pressure loss for better vehicle control, extend mobility even when punctured, and improve uneven wear as it flattens the contact patch – thus, contributing to longer mileage and less unexpected breakdown incidences.
- HT Nylon: Strengthened bead endurance that helps not only reduce tyre damage linked to long-distance/high-speed usage and continuous usage cycle by 10%**, but also increases retreadability.
The new X Multi Z 2 is now available in two more new dimensions: 295/80R22.5 and 12R22.5 – along with the original 11R22.5, at all Michelin authorised lorry tyre dealers across Malaysia.
*Based on internal Michelin mileage tests conducted with various fleets within Thailand. Tyre fitment started Feb 2017 to Dec-2017 and ended within Q1 2019. Tests conducted between X Multi Z 2 (test tyre code: M327) 295/80 R22.5 TL152/148M and X Multi Z 295/80 R22.5 TL 152/149M, under nominal conditions.
**Based on internal Michelin tests conducted between two Michelin lorry tyre products – one with HT Nylon and one without. Tests conducted in Ladoux, France on Jan 21, 2014 and Feb 15, 2014 on dimensions 11R22.5 TL 148/145L based on nominal conditions.