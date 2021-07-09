$!New Michelin lorry tyre

THERE are now new sizes for the lorry tyre market with the introduction of the Michelin X Multi Z 2 (pix) – the latest addition to Michelin’s best-selling range in the East Asia and Australia region.

Packed with the latest revolutionary technologies, this all-position tyre fitment for regional and highway operations continues to offer market-leading longevity and improved performance – one year since its first introduction.

Michelin Malaysia says thanks to three revolutionary technologies, the X Multi Z 2 brings to the brand’s targeted customers uncompromised safety performance and helps meet their delivery timing and efficiency – thus, leading to increased productivity and improved cost-effectiveness for their businesses.

The three major technologies introduced via the X Multi Z 2 are:



- Regenion: Differently shaped grooves that ensure minimal tread deformation, which lowers rolling resistance and leads to less fuel consumption.

With the ground-breaking 3D metal printing techniques, the longitudinal grooves regenerate as the tyre wears, to deliver a high level of grip and traction throughout its lifecycle in all weather conditions, and lower wear rate – thus, providing greater longevity by more than 20%, compared to its predecessor X Multi Z*.