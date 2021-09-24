New Mitsubishi 3S centre in Bukit Raja

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) and authorised dealer MN Wheels Sdn Bhd opened a new Mitsubishi Motors 3S Centre (sales, service and spare parts) showroom in Bukit Raja, Klang, recently.

The centre is located at No. 36, Jalan Astaka 4, Bandar Bukit Raja, Klang, Selangor.

With a built-up area of close to 464.5 square metres, the 3S centre houses a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi and sufficient space to display up to two cars.

Its service centre also comes with a fully-equipped workshop with three service bays ready to serve every Mitsubishi.

This is the second Mitsubishi Motors showroom for MN Wheels Sdn Bhd, with the first one in Kuala Selangor.

Both showrooms incorporate Mitsubishi Motors’ new corporate brand, represented by its global tagline “Drive Your Ambition”.

MMM says the corporate mark is a “powerful statement of Mitsubishi Motors commitment to the values and aspirations of its drivers”.

“Congratulations to MN Wheels for opening another Mitsubishi Motors showroom here in Selangor. We have been in a very challenging business environment and despite that, MN Wheels have managed to complete the build-up of this impressive showroom with our new visual identity. This goes to show MN Wheels’ commitment to further strengthen Mitsubishi’s brand presence in Malaysia,” said MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.

“With Mitsubishi Motors’ sales growing quickly and expected to increase over the coming years, we aim to open a new showroom in every quarter for Financial Year 2021*.

“This is part of our strategy that as we continue to grow, we put our customers at the forefront and as our utmost priority especially since we progressively work towards delivering the new Xpander and Triton Athlete.

“We aim to serve our customers better in terms of sales and after-sales especially in the Klang Valley.”

*MMM’s Financial Year 2021 is from April 2021 to March 2022.