New Mitsubishi 3S centre opens in Cheras

MITSUBISHI dealer Evatrend Sdn Bhd celebrated the latter’s second Mitsubishi 3S Centre (sales, service and spare parts) opening in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

The RM800,000 3S Centre is located in Jalan Midah 1, Taman Midah in Cheras. It can be contacted via 03-91349900 or 016-9205543.



It sales operations is open from 9am to 7pm from Mondays to Saturdays. On Sundays and public holidays, it opens from 9am to 6pm.



The service operations (03-91339933) opens from 8am to 6pm from Mondays to Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays.

With a built up area of 456 square metres, the centre also houses a fully-equipped workshop with parts storage area for Mitsubishi vehicles.

The centre comes with a modern facade, with fully-equipped advance diagnostic tools and Special Set Tools (SST) to serve every Mitsubishi vehicle.

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi said: “Our principal Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) in Japan recently launched a new global tagline called ‘Drive your Ambition’.

“It is a powerful statement of our commitment to the values and aspirations of its drivers. We are pleased to note that Evatrend is the first Mitsubishi Motors showroom with our new corporate identity.”

Evatrend’s parent company is the Siang Hin Group. Its chairman Low Foi said: “Our 3S centre is located strategically in Cheras, which makes it convenient for customers from neighbouring towns such as Kajang, and Semenyih to send their cars for servicing.

“As a Mitsubishi Motors dealer, we are not only committed to promoting good cars, but we are also customer-oriented from sales to after-sales service.”

With the opening of the new 3S centre, MMM is currently represented by 53 showrooms (out of which 47 are 3S Centres) and 52 service outlets throughout Malaysia.

In East Malaysia, MMM is represented by 14 showrooms (six in Sarawak and eight in Sabah).