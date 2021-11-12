New Mitsubishi showroom in Kota Damansara

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM), together with authorised dealer Millennium Autohaus Sdn Bhd, opened a new 3S Centre (sales, service and spare parts) in Kota Damansara recently.

With the opening of the showroom (pix), there are now 15 Mitsubishi Motors dealer outlets within the Klang Valley.

The new 3S Centre is located at No. 2A-E, Jalan Teknologi 3/1, Pusat Teknologi Sunsuria, Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

The facility is easily accessible via the New Klang valley Expressway and is in a prime location to serve every Mitsubishi customer within the neighbouring areas.

With a built-up area of 12,370 square feet, the 3S Centre presents Mitsubishi Motors’ brand identity and works in concert with the global brand message “Drive Your Ambition”.

In addition to housing a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi, it can accommodate three display cars and a fully-equipped service centre, with five service bays.

“Congratulations to Millennium Autohaus for opening a Mitsubishi Motors showroom here in the Klang Valley. As business operations have restored nationwide, Mitsubishi Motors is placing a lot of emphasis on enhancing our network development such as establishing more dealerships and upgrading our facility, as well as digitally advancing our platforms to provide our customers with the best shopping experience,” said Shinya Ikeda, MMM CEO.

“MMM has also achieved highest recorded sales in October with 2,041 units of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles sold. Taking this opportunity, we are appreciative of the government’s effort to extend the sales tax exemption until June 2022. This move will certainly help more Malaysians to purchase cars with extra savings and at the same time boost the nation’s economy through the automotive sector. We would also like to thank our customers for their great support and patience towards the Mitsubishi Motors brand. We will continue to enrich our customer’s touchpoints, providing them with more convenience and only the best.”