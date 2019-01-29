New Mitsubishi Triton launched

THE new Mitsubishi Triton pick-up truck was launched by Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) today. Coming in five variants and four colours, it is priced between RM---,--- and RM---,---, (on-the-road, without insurance, inclusive of 10% SST, for individual private registration. Terms and conditions apply). At the launch in Petaling Jaya, MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi said pick-up trucks are the foundation of Mitsubishi Motors, which has been producing pick-ups since 1978. “Over 40 years, much experience has been gained not only in engineering reliable and durable vehicles but also understanding the needs of diverse customers. “As such, Mitsubishi Motors has been able to keep improving the vehicles and today, we are proud to introduce the new Mitsubishi Triton as the fifth generation of a successful line of pick-up trucks.” Shinnishi said MMM is confident the new Triton will be well received and accelerate the momentum of growth for the company. “With the concept of ‘Engineered Beyond Tough’, the project team strived to offer a vehicle which would be trend-setting, tough and safe. He added that besides drawing on four decades of experience in developing pick-up trucks that are durable, reliable and comfortable, the team based the Triton’s development concept on four “pillars”: “4Sure Power”, “4Sure Control”, “4Sure Agility” and “4Sure Safety”. “With these four pillars, customers are assured of a vehicle that is built to high standards and performance.”











The new Triton is powered by Mitsubishi’s award-winning 2.4-litre Mivec turbodiesel engine with variable valve timing technology for fuel efficiency, with a variable geometry turbocharger for enhanced performance. The strong output of 178.5hp and 430Nm of torque is delivered to the Triton’s four wheels through a new six-speed automatic transmission that improves driving efficiency and flexibility, as well as providing seamless shifting.

There is a new Super-Select 4WD II (four-wheel-drive) system; its development backed by Mitsubishi’s decades of experience in off-road competition such as the Dakar Rally. The intelligent and robust system delivers optimum traction and handling characteristics over all surfaces. It has a new “Off-road” mode for increased capability in different off-road conditions such as gravel, mud/snow, sand and rocks. When engaged, the Off-road mode manages engine power, transmission and braking for optimum performance in various conditions. Additionally, Hill Descent Control assists the driver when driving down steep slopes and is especially valuable when the ground is slippery. The on-board computer maintains a safe speed of descent, and all the driver has to do is steer the vehicle around obstacles.











Although the Triton is long and large, its iconic “J-Line” design enables exceptional manoeuvrability, especially with a best-in-class turning radius of 5.9 metres. This allows it to have better agility on the road as well as being able to get around tight situations off-road and during parking. Also, the J-Line design makes it possible for such manoeuvrability without compromising on cabin space or load space.

The new Triton has a high-durability, high-reliability ladder-type frame and high-impact safety cabin structure to provide the occupants with the best possible protection during an accident. This is complemented by class-leading advanced active safety and driver assistance systems that include Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), which can detect vehicles and pedestrians ahead; Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist (BSW with LCA), which helps avoid colliding with another vehicle when changing lanes by detecting vehicles behind or at the rear quarter, and alerting the driver with an audible alert and flashing light in the left or right wing mirrors. Also helping to enhance safety is Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) which helps avoid collisions when reversing by scanning the area on either side. If a vehicle is detected approaching, the driver will be alerted to take appropriate action. As before, a rear-view camera is also provided which gives a view of the area directly behind the vehicle. An Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System (UMS) is now fitted to help reduce accidents resulting from improper use of the accelerator when moving off or reversing in carparks and other confined spaces. This system sounds a buzzer and displays a warning if front or rear sensors detect a nearby obstacle. Engine output is also automatically controlled if the driver suddenly accelerates during such a situation. For convenience and added safety, the new Triton has an Auto High Beam system. Sensors detect oncoming vehicles and automatically switch to low beams so as not to dazzle other drivers.











This allows the high beams to be used more frequently for better illumination of the road at night. The new Triton incorporates the latest evolution of Mitsubishi Motors’ “Dynamic Shield” design language. Fronting the newly sculpted body is a more powerful and imposing front face with a high bonnet line and bolder lamp designs. The lights and bumper elements contribute to the tough image while also adding visual width. While retaining some of the original styling cues that made the previous generation a trendsetter among pick-ups, the designers have added body curves with contrasting sharp lines, extended wheel flares and bright accents that embody the strength of a Mitsubishi Motors pick-up truck and add modernity. As with the exterior, the interior restyling also follows the theme of “Engineered beyond Tough”, with a sporty and modern feel. A sense of high quality will be felt with additional soft padding in seating areas such as the armrest and parking brake lever, with double stitching for a more premium appearance. The new Triton is imported to Malaysia as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicle from Mitsubishi Motors’ global production hub in Thailand. It is the only pick-up truck (up to 2.4-litre category in Malaysian market) with a 200,000 km or five years warranty for ultimate peace of mind driving. As an introductory offer to celebrate the launch of the all-new Triton, the first 1,000 customers will receive an exclusive limited edition Thule Subterra Luggage worth RM2,000.

Last week we joined a dozen other media personnel in Sabah on a three-day “media drive” event of the new Triton. We all drove six new Tritons with four Triton VGT Adventure X and two Triton VGT MT Premium variants, from Kota Kinabalu Marriott hotel to Kundasang, after being flagged-off by Shinnishi himself. The convoy was a gruelling 2.5-hour drive, designed to prove that the new Triton is “Engineered Beyond Tough”. The rain on the night before and throughout the following day made the drive even more punishing to the stock-standard Tritons on a route consisted of 80% tarmac, 20% medium-core off-road, which included various road conditions such as undulations, steep downhills, muddy stretches, gravel routes and river crosses. After lunch at Tamparuli, a small town and a sub-district of Tuaran on the west coast of Sabah, we continued on an hour’s drive on tarmac, which took us through windy roads to Kundasang, a town in the district of Ranau. The route was particularly chosen to test the “exceptional manoeuvrability and powerful acceleration” of new Triton. After the adventures in Kundasang, we convoy headed back to Kota Kinabalu for dinner, where the night drive was blanketed by thick fog that greatly reduced visibility to just a few metres. The total drive distance was 210km, and despite all the new Tritons getting some “battle scars”, it was a successful outing where it proved its superior handling to conquer various terrains, both rural and urban.