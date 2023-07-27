$!New Mitsubishi Triton Makes World Debut; Malaysian Launch In 2024

Launch Planned for Japan in Early 2024

MITSUBISHI is finally taking the fight to the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Hilux, with the introduction of the sixth version of the Triton midsize truck, which has received a complete makeover for the first time in nine years. A bigger emphasis is placed on comfort and safety, and the tough bodywork is bigger than before. Also “newly developed” are the ladder frame chassis, suspension, and a more powerful turbo-diesel engine.

Compared to its predecessor, the new Triton has a boxier and more robust appearance while keeping several essential Mitsubishi characteristics, such as the split headlamps and a understated refined version of Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield surround the wider grille at the front, which is the truck’s focal point. The flagship model will substitute black highlights for chrome and has a grille that is body coloured. The sculpted lines above the fenders in the profile strongly resemble those of the Nissan Navara, which is not surprising since the two trucks are related. Larger LED taillights that reach the profile are also featured on the back.

Mitsubishi highlights the broader side steps with better water drainage, the lower cargo bed height of 820 mm, and the strong stairs incorporated on the rear bumper as useful features. A variety of available extras, including the sports bar, bed liner, fender extensions and door garnish, may further spruce up the external look. Three distinct power outputs are offered by the 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with a variable geometry turbocharger. The standard engine generates 148hp and 330Nm of torque; the mid-spec engine generates 181hp and 430Nm; and the high-output variant generates 201hp and 470Nm of torque.