$!New Mitsubishi Triton variant is only RM79,890

Priced at RM79,890*, the company said it is the most affordable pick-up truck in the market and comes with five years or 100,000km warranty (whichever comes first).

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) this morning introduced the new Mitsubishi Triton Quest, a two-wheel-drive and “low-rider” version of the marque’s popular range of pick-up trucks.

Other than the price, its selling points include the biggest cargo deck in the low-rider category, with a load capacity of up to 970kg inclusive of passengers and cargo; best-in-class turning radius of 5.7 metres, safety features such as Electronic Time and Alarm Control System (ETACS) which comes with lane change turn signal system, power window timer, headlamp auto off function, open door alarm, auto door relock system, auto speed adjustable wipers and a 15-second interior light delay which allows the cabin light to remain on for the next 15 seconds after switching off the car.

In addition, the Triton Quest is also equipped with dual airbags and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD).

Under the bonnet is a 108.5hp, 200Nm, 2.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine and five-speed manual transmission.

Enhancements for Triton variants by MMM authorised dealers

At the Triton Quest launch, MMM also announced that the Triton Adventure X now gets an all-round monitor, a feature that uses multiple cameras around the vehicle to create a bird’s-eye-view to aid parking and manoeuvring.

For an added peace-of-mind driving, the Triton Adventure X adds on a driving video recorder (DVR), a feature that captures every moment or incident while on the move.

Last but not least, the Triton Adventure X adds on side body stickers to enhance its overall sporty image, and premium solar and security tint for a greater cabin comfort.

Like the Triton Adventure X, the Triton AT Premium also gets an upgrade including a DVR, leather seats and a seven-inch touchscreen audio with Apple Carplay and Android-ready as standard.

These accessories upgrades are only offered by MMM authorised dealers at all Mitsubishi Motors showroom nationwide.

*On-the-road price without insurance, with 10% SST for individual private owners only, in Peninsular Malaysia and not applicable in duty-free zones. Terms and conditions apply, while stocks last. MMM reserves the right to make changes in terms of price and promotions without prior notice.