$!New Motorrad bikes, scooters launched

BMW Motorrad Malaysia today introduced the new BMW R1250 GS, R1250 GS Adventure, G310 GS, G310 GS “40 Years Edition”, G310 R and C400 X and C400 GT scooters.
They are available at all authorised BMW Motorrad dealerships nationwide starting from today.
All authorised BMW dealerships are now open for physical viewing, with strict adherence to the safety operating procedures recommended by the Ministry of Health.
R Series
The retail pricing (on the road, without insurance and with BMW Motorrad Malaysia’s three-year warranty and three-year Roadside Assistance Programmes) for the new R1250 GS, R1250 GS Adventure and the “40 Years GS” Editions are:
- R1250 GS Style Rallye: RM119,500
- R1250 GS Style Triple Black: RM120,500
- R1250 GS 40 Years GS Edition: RM122,500
- R1250 GS Adventure (Lowering): RM130,500
- R1250 GS Adventure Style Rallye: RM132,500
- R1250 GS Adventure Style Triple Black: RM133,500
- R1250 GS Adventure 40 Years GS Edition: RM135,500
G Series
The retail pricing (on the road, without insurance and with BMW Motorrad Malaysia’s three-year warranty and three-year Roadside Assistance Programmes) for the new G310 GS, G310 GS “40 Years Edition” and the G310 R are:
- G310 R: RM27,500
- G310 GS: RM29,500
- G310 GS 40 Years Edition: RM31,500
C Series
The retail pricing (on the road, without insurance, and with BMW Motorrad Malaysia’s three-year warranty and three-year Roadside Assistance Programmes) for the new C400 X and C400 GT are:
- C400 X: RM44,500
- C400 GT: RM48,500.