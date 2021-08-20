$!New Motorrad bikes, scooters launched

BMW Motorrad Malaysia today introduced the new BMW R1250 GS, R1250 GS Adventure, G310 GS, G310 GS “40 Years Edition”, G310 R and C400 X and C400 GT scooters.

They are available at all authorised BMW Motorrad dealerships nationwide starting from today.

All authorised BMW dealerships are now open for physical viewing, with strict adherence to the safety operating procedures recommended by the Ministry of Health.