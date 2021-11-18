$!New Myvi arrives

PERODUA launched the new Myvi just now with a total of 4,303 bookings collected within a nine-day period, with deliveries beggining tomorrow. The new Myvi, which cost RM50 million to develop, has advance technology, enhanced intelligent safety features, improved fuel economy, sporty new looks and a new colour.

“We are thankful to our customers and to all Malaysians for the support shown to both Perodua and the new Myvi,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said. He said that Perodua is expecting to register 6,000 units monthly, which would enable the compact car company to maintain sales interest in the Myvi moving forward.

“The Myvi has struck all the right chords with Malaysians and has been widely accepted by the people. This new offering is to ensure that our valued customers are getting the best value as possible.” The new Myvi variants include the 1.5 litre AV (Advance Variant), 1.5 litre H, 1.5 litre X, 1.3 litre G and 1.3L G Basic.

They are priced from RM45,700 to RM58,800 (for Peninsular Malaysia, without insurance and excluding sales tax). The launch of the new Myvi was within the same week as the launch of the third-generation Myvi on Nov 16, 2017. The Myvi, first introduced in May 2005, have sold some 1.3 million units so far and of that number, the third-generation Myvi sold 277,329 units.

Notable changes to the Myvi include an upgrade to its safety system, which features the Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) system, designed with the safety of the driver and pedestrian in mind. PSDA has four features: the Advance Safety Assist (ASA), driving assist, parking assist and headlight assist.

The full suite of those features can be found in the AV variant, which qualifies it as a car with Autonomous Level 2 technology. “This is the first time in Malaysian history that a car company is offering an Autonomous Level 2 technology to a model under a RM60,000 price tag,” Zainal said.

All variants under the new Myvi will feature a new transmission, the dual-mode continuous variable transmission (CVT), which is replacing the four-speed transmission. “The dual-mode CVT will further enhance transmission efficiency, is light weight and compact-sized, provides powerful and smooth acceleration at low speeds and will make the vehicle quieter, while increasing fuel efficiency,” Zainal said.

He added that with those improvements, the new Myvi will be able to have a five per cent improvement or an additional one kilometre for every litre of fuel as well as a 20% improved acceleration. “The increased fuel efficiency of the new Myvi is our commitment towards lessening our impact to the environment and working towards our goal of becoming a carbon-neutral organisation.”

The new Myvi also features a new colour, Cranberry Red, which is only available for the AV. Other colours include Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Lava Red (not available for the AV), Granite Grey and Electric Blue.

On the overall industry outlook this year, Zainal said the challenges brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic is still present and is impacting vehicle production with intermittent stops to halt the spread of the virus. The semiconductor chip supply shortage is still an issue for manufacturers worldwide as chip makers struggle to keep up with demand, he added.

“These challenges have taken a toll on our production volume, while we are unable to reveal how much of an impact at the moment, suffice to say that Perodua will not be able to meet its 214,000 vehicles sales target set earlier. “That being said, demand for our vehicles are still healthy with a sizeable order book and well as an expected sustained demand moving forward due to the continued sales tax exemption. Because of this we expect both production and sales to have a strong recovery next year.”

Meanwhile, Perodua is also introducing another value-added all-inclusive vehicle subscription service called Perodua EZ MOBi, whereby this service will assist companies in managing their vehicle fleet from the time of procurement, servicing and fleet replacement. “In essence, EZ MOBi represents Perodua’s value contribution towards its customers’ growing mobility needs. The overall package includes vehicle registration, insurance renewal, servicing cost, part replacement cost, courtesy car, vehicle disposal and replacement under one subscription plan,” Zainal said.

“The value offering of this service is that Perodua EZ MOBi provides end-to-end convenience to our customers as various packages are available to fit each client’s mobility needs.” One of Perodua EZ MOBi’s uniqueness is that its subscription plan factors in all costs of owning and operating vehicles, except fuel usage.