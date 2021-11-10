$!New Myvi now open for booking

PERODUA’s third generation Myvi is getting an upgrade as its flagship model will come with upgraded technology, enhanced intelligent safety features, improved fuel economy, sporty new looks and a new colour (terms apply).

“These changes represent our efforts to meet our customers’ growing expectations while at the same time offer greater value by introducing the Next Standard for Malaysia’s most accepted model, the Perodua Myvi,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said.

The new Myvi variants include the 1.5 litre AV (Advance Variant), 1.5 litre H variant, a 1.5 litre X variant as well as two 1.3 litre G variants.

All variants only come in automatic transmission as Perodua has discontinued the manual transmission from its line-up.

“We have also increased the fuel efficiency of the New Myvi as it can now go up to 22.2km per litre (tested on the 1.3L variant) from 21.1km per litre previously,” Zainal said.

The AV, H and X variants as well as one of the G variants will have the latest Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) system, which was designed with the safety of the driver and pedestrian in mind.

The Perodua Myvi is also introducing a new colour, Cranberry Red, which is only available for the AV variant.

Other colours include Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Lava Red (not available for the AV), Granite Grey, and Electric Blue (pix, bottom).

The price range is from RM45,700 to RM58,800 (for Peninsular Malaysia and without insurance).