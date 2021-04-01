$!New Navara Pro-4X coming soon

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) recently previewed the new Nissan Navara Pro-4X – a first for the Navara nameplate, that delivers more rugged, yet stylish and smarter features, while continuing Nissan’s 80 years pick-up heritage of durability, reliability and versatility. Famously known as the “Mother Trucker” in Malaysia, the radically redesigned Navara Pro-4X comes with many best-in-class technologies, including an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility driver assisted features and safety systems, making it the most advanced Navara ever.

New rugged design, enhanced interior comfort The new Navara Pro-4X comes with its own distinctive and aggressive styling, with an imposing new large black front “interlock” grille with “Navara” stamped on top, black fender flares, door handles, door mirrors, roof rails and side steps accented by new 17-inch black wheels with all-terrain tyres. It also takes the design up another notch with lively hints inspired by the colour of magma on the front bumper and fender flares. A new red “Nissan” wordmark on black emblem is applied to the new front grille, tailgate and wheel caps.

The new Navara also features a segment-first all-new quad LED projector headlamps and C-shaped daytime running lights to enhance modernity to a fresh, tough and rugged design. From the rear, seamless LED tail lamps with iconic C-shaped LED signature and “Navara” stamped on the tailgate complete the impressive appearance.

Inside, the Navara Pro-4X has a significantly improved quietness, thanks to the optimisation of noise isolation acoustic laminated glass for the front windscreen and front windows. Other interior features include a full-colour seven-inch high-resolution Advanced Drive-Assist Digital Display (ADAD) meter, new sporty three-spoke leather steering wheel, eight-inch advanced touchscreen display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-ready system, standard zero -gravity inspired leather front seats, more comfortable rear seats with new seat cushion with thigh support and curved backrest for optimal support, new rear armrest with built-in cup holders and four USB ports (three USB-A ports and one USB-C port).

New age of toughness, tech, peace-of-mind The new Navara Pro-4X features Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies that create a 360-degree safety shield for the vehicle, helping to protect the driver and passengers from potential risks and delivering peace-of-mind, during both work and play. For the first time, the new Navara features the intelligent around view monitor (I-AVM) with off-road mode, made to confirm surrounding obstacles at low speed when in four-wheel drive (4LO mode), empowering enthusiasts to take on the toughest terrains with confidence.

The intelligent predictive forward collision warning system monitors the second vehicle ahead as well as the vehicle directly in front to reduce the risk of multi-car accidents. The intelligent forward emergency braking system activates the brakes to avoid collisions, reducing the stress of driving in traffic or on busy streets. Both systems are standard on this new Navara. Other safety features include six airbags, Isofix child seat retainers with two top tethers, intelligent driver alertness, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert and intelligent moving object detection, hill descent control, hill start assist, vehicle dynamic control, traction control, anti-lock braking system and brake assist with electronic brake force distribution.

Improved pick-up functionality Under the new Navara’s bonnet is a high-output YD25 in-line four-cylinder DOHC intercooled turbo-diesel engine that unleashes a maximum power of 187hp at 3,600rpm and high torque of 450Nm at 2,000rpm. The high output engine is matched with seven-speed auto transmission with manual mode. New features that add usability and versatility include electronic locking rear differential system that locks both the rear wheels so they rotate at the same speed, enabling the vehicle to free itself when it is “trapped” in sand or mud, or even when one wheel is off the ground during an off-road adventure.

Additionally, a new trailer sway assist system helps maintain the vehicle driving direction by controlling braking force when the vehicle encounters a swaying situation while pulling a trailer, while the new rear multilink suspension with dual-rate coil springs reduces body toss motion regardless of loading condition, enhances vehicle stability, ride comfort and road handling on par with SUVs. A strengthened rear axle and an increased truck bed volume make the new Navara Pro-4X the ultimate worksite and off-road partner. There is a new tailgate assist that helps to lighten the opening and closing of the tailgate and the new integrated rear bumper step that makes bed access easier.

Additionally, the new Utili-Track channel system – with two channels and four heavy-duty forged aluminium cleats that lock anywhere along the channel – is able to firmly secure even the trickiest load faster and easier. For pick-up owners, one of the most essential qualities is payload and this new Navara comes with an increased payload up to 1.1 tonne.