New Nissan Leaf launched – RM188,888

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) today launched the 100% electric, quiet and powerful all-new Nissan Leaf, “bringing the world’s number-one selling electric vehicle (EV) to Malaysian customers”. ETCM sales and marketing director Christopher Tan said: “Available in a single high-spec premium grade, the all-new Nissan Leaf is technologically advanced, contemporary is its design, it enjoys strong driving range and is extremely fun to drive. It’s simply amazing.” The company stated that the 100% electric and zero emission Leaf is the icon of “Nissan Intelligent Mobility”, the company's approach to changing the way cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

Nissan Asia & Oceania senior vice-president Vincent Wijnen said: “The introduction of the second generation of the world’s best-selling electric vehicle marks the next step in Nissan’s commitment to accelerate electrification across the region. “More than 400,000 customers worldwide have chosen the Nissan Leaf. It is a testament to Nissan’s vision for the future of mobility, which we believe will help move people to a better world – a world that is more electric, more connected and more autonomous. “And we believe that the all-new Nissan Leaf will transform the way Malaysians drive and live.”

Nissan Intelligent Power The new Leaf’s e-powertrain generates maximum power of 148hp and 320Nm of torque, providing instant zero-to-100km/h acceleration time of of 7.9 seconds, and an electrically-limited top speed of 155km/h. Additionally, the Leaf battery pack sits low in the chassis for a lower centre of gravity that allows better road-hugging handling and stability at greater cornering speeds, making this new generation of the world’s most popular electric vehicle extremely fun to drive.

Range, battery and charging “Most Malaysians don’t even drive 200 kilometres per day, and the all-new Leaf, with its new 40kWh lithium-ion battery, has a driving range of 311km on a full-charge based on the ECE R101 New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) test cycle, easily exceeding the daily driving needs for the majority of buyers,” says ETCM. The Leaf’s battery pack has been developed in-house, rigorously tested and has an extraordinary record of reliability. With zero battery recalls across the combined 10 billion kilometres Leafs sold globally have covered.

Additionally, the new Leaf has undergone some of the most rigorous quality and durability tests, including a flood test and thunderbolt test. “Electric vehicle chargers are weatherproof and are specifically designed to protect both the vehicle and humans from electrical shock, which means that charging the all-new Leaf can be safely performed even in the rain.” The Leaf comes standard with a 6.6kW (Type1) wall box charger that takes approximately seven hours to fully charge, with no more need to visit petrol stations.

Charging overnight is the most popular option for EV owners as they can easily plug-in when they return home. Then wake up every morning, fully charged, ready to go. With a 50kW CHAdeMO quick charger, the new Leaf is fully charged up in approximately 60 minutes.

Currently, CHAdeMO quick charges are available free-of-charge at ABB Malaysia Sdn Bhd in Subang Jaya, Nichicon (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd in Bandar Baru Bangi and North-South Highway’s Ayer Keroh rest area (southbound). Additionally, Leaf owners can drop by any of 17 ETCM locations nationwide for free usage of a 6.6kW wall box charger. Plans are also underway to have chargers available in more ETCM locations in the future. Features Equipped with the world’s first “e-Pedal”, the new Leaf transforms the way people drive. The e-Pedal allows drivers to start, accelerate, decelerate, and stop using just one pedal by increasing or decreasing the pressure applied to the accelerator.

When the accelerator is fully released, regenerative and friction brakes are automatically applied, bringing the car to a complete stop – an innovation that helps reduce the need to move from one pedal to the other, making driving simpler and more engaging. The new Leaf’s design includes a low, sleek profile that gives a sharp, dynamic look. Along with excellent aerodynamics (Cd 0.28), the styling – from the sleek silhouette to the vehicle’s “cool tech attitude” – evokes the exhilaration of driving an EV.

The signature features of the new Leaf are the new diamond-inspired holographic grille, boomerang LED daytime running lights, headlamps and rear combination lamps, iconic two-tone “floating” roof and 17-inch diamond-cut “Turbine” alloy wheels. The driver-centric-designed interior boasts a sporty flat-bottom leather steering wheel with control switches, the seven-inch multi-info display meter and luxurious Alcantara leather appointed seats for a premium, supremely quiet ambience. The Leaf also comes with a flexible cargo space of 435 litres. With the seats down, it expands to 1,176 litres of available storage. Additionally, the climate control timer can be programmed to a specific time to help keep the Leaf cool and comfortable even before the driver enters the vehicle, making every journey even more relaxed and enjoyable.

Safety-wise, the new Leaf has: - Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (FCW). - Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking (FEB). - Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) with Moving Object Detection (I-MOD). - Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA). - Intelligent Ride Control. - Intelligent Trace Control. - Hill Start Assist. - Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist (BA). - Vehicle Dynamic Control. - Electronic Braking Distribution. The Nissan Leaf is also equipped with six airbags, and was awarded with a maximum five-star safety rating in JNCAP (Japan New Car Assessment Programme).

As for colours, the Leaf comes with new vibrant and exciting tones: - Exclusive two-tone exterior colour combinations: Pearl White body with Deep Blue Pearl roof, and Magnetic Red body with Super Black roof. - Single tone exterior colours: Brilliant Silver, Super Black, Gun Metal Grey and Deep Blue Pearl. - Interior colours: Graphite Black and Stone Grey.

Price? The fully-imported from Japan new Leaf goes for RM188,888 (for Peninsular Malaysia, on-the-road price with 10% sales tax, without insurance and valid for private individual registration), with a three years/60,000km maintenance service, three years/100,000km vehicle warranty and eight years/160,000 lithium-ion battery warranty. Also, there’s a “subscription programme” for owners – a three-year-contract with a RM3,500-a-month instalment (Peninsular Malaysia only, without insurance and valid for private individual registration).

Privilege Programme To reduce “range anxiety”, ETCM has introduced an exclusive “Owners Privilege Programme”. “This programme allows new Leaf owners to enjoy complimentary 23 days a year* usage of the Nissan X-Trail SUV, Serena MPV or Navara pick-up for your other travelling needs, during the first three years of ownership,” says ETCM.

“New Nissan LEAF owners may apply for the complimentary vehicle usage through www.nissan.com.my or Nissan Customer Care Centre Hotline at 1800 88 3838 (select option 3). “The new Leaf will make its appearance at selected Nissan showrooms this Saturday and Sunday, and members of the public are invited to experience an electrifying drive in the 100% electric, quiet and powerful all-new Nissan Leaf.” The venues are: ETCM Glenmarie, ETCM Petaling Jaya, ETCM Jalan Raja Laut, ETCM Klang, ETCM Butterworth, ETCM Bayan Lepas, ETCM Johor Jaya and ETCM Kuantan. *All terms and conditions apply.