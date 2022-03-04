$!New Odyssey has arrived

HONDA Malaysia on Monday introduced a new model of the seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the Odyssey.

Priced at RM275,311.00*, the MPV is fully-imported/CBU from Japan.

The Odyssey was first introduced globally in 1994 and made its way to the Malaysian market in 2003. Close to 2,000 units of the Odyssey have been sold in the country, since then.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo said: “The introduction of the new Odyssey caters to the needs of customers such as families and executives who seek a luxury seven-seater MPV with excellent ride comfort, elegant exterior and unrivalled utility features, all-in-one package. In addition, the refined exterior and enhanced premium interior will further elevate the joy of owning a luxury Honda seven-seater MPV.”

The company said the new Odyssey inherits the DNA of its predecessors, displaying an outstanding exterior design. At its front is a new grille, new LED headlamps with position lights and new front bumper design for a more elegant look.

At the rear, the new MPV has new tail lamp and rear bumper design that further complement its appearance. Completing the exterior are new 17-inch alloy rims as well as front and rear sequential turn signal lights.

Overall, the new Odyssey is refined in its front and rear designs, resulting in a wider and sharper dominant stance.

The elegant exterior look and feel continues into its interior with premium upgrades – the new Odyssey features a new dashboard design which includes a storage compartment to provide convenience for users.

Seamlessly integrated with the new dashboard design are the new seven-inch thin-film-transistor (TFT) display meter and new eight-inch advanced display audio. The display meter provides clearer car information and safety support with improved usability and convenience while on the road.

Meanwhile, the advanced display audio connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto* enables the driver to stay connected with customisable mobile applications while on the road.

The Odyssey is well-known for its outstanding cabin space that offers comfort and versatility, making it the ideal MPV for families and executives who enjoy a luxurious ride.

It is offered with leather*** interior with its second row fitted with captain cradle seat and ottoman for next level comfort and plush experience.

The seats can be folded forward and backward which offer flexibility to accommodate multiple configurations for passengers to optimise their seating arrangement according to needs.

To give owners added convenience, there is a hands-free power tailgate with kick motion under the rear bumper, for easy access to its cargo without needing to lift the tailgate.

The new Odyssey is equipped with the advanced safety features of Honda Sensing to give peace-of-mind to driver and passengers.

The Honda Sensing features in the MPV are adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, forward collision warning, lane keep assist system, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning and auto high beam.

Complementing the Honda Sensing in the MPV are multi-view camera system with smart parking assist, blind spot information and cross-traffic monitor.

The new Odyssey is available in Platinum White Pearl, Premium Twinkle Black Pearl and Super Platinum Metallic.



(Ed: The two images displayed here are the only “official” ones Honda Malaysia could supply to us, for now.)

*On-the-road price without insurance. Sales tax exemption period ends on June 30. Terms and conditions apply.

**Android Auto will be available upon its official launch of the service in Malaysia.

***Combination leather.