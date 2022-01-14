$!New Passat R-Line launched

  2. Gear up!

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) yesterday launched the new Volkswagen Passat R- Line, an enhanced model with higher power and more premium features.

It also got a power boost, as its 2.0TSI turbocharged engine now produces 217hp and 350Nm of torque.

Paired with a six-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox, it delivers a dynamic driving experience that can be personalised even further with its Dynamic Chassis Control.

Finer details have been added to the interior to make it more luxurious, with the key highlight being a premium Harman Kardon audio system.

“The 12 high-performance speakers and 700-watt amplifier will create an immersive audio journey for every drive,” says VPCM.

There is currently a haptic-touch air-conditioner control that is simple and intuitive to use too.

Assembled in Pekan, Pahang, the new Passat R-Line is the second model in Malaysia to receive the new Volkswagen logo.

Haptic touch air-conditioner control.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter said: “The Passat is built on a successful combination of class and performance, which makes it the sedan of choice for the sophisticated both globally and locally. We have retained the unique features of the Passat R-Line but fine-tuned its performance, so that it becomes an ideal partner for the discerning driver.”

Options for metallic colours are Scale Silver, Aquamarine Blue, and Manganese Grey; whereas Deep Black and Oryx White are the two pearl-effect colours that are available at no additional cost.

The new Passat R-Line is priced from RM211,916.88 with the current sales tax exemption and comes with three years free maintenance, five years unlimited mileage warranty and five years roadside assistance.

