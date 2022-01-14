$!New Passat R-Line launched

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) yesterday launched the new Volkswagen Passat R- Line, an enhanced model with higher power and more premium features. It also got a power boost, as its 2.0TSI turbocharged engine now produces 217hp and 350Nm of torque. Paired with a six-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox, it delivers a dynamic driving experience that can be personalised even further with its Dynamic Chassis Control.

Finer details have been added to the interior to make it more luxurious, with the key highlight being a premium Harman Kardon audio system. “The 12 high-performance speakers and 700-watt amplifier will create an immersive audio journey for every drive,” says VPCM. There is currently a haptic-touch air-conditioner control that is simple and intuitive to use too. Assembled in Pekan, Pahang, the new Passat R-Line is the second model in Malaysia to receive the new Volkswagen logo.