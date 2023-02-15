$!New Perodua Axia Launched With More Features And New Technologies (video)

WITH the launch of the new second generation of the Perodua Axia today, the Malaysian carmaker raises the benchmark for entry-level cars. In most countries, cars in the lowest price bracket are usually quite basic, with minimum safety features. That’s not the case for the new Axia which, in the top variants, has advanced features and technologies. There are four variants as before, with prices ranging from RM38,600 to RM49,500, to suit different budgets. Though the prices have increased a bit, Perodua’s President & CEO , Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, said that the increases are not as much as the extra value of RM5,800 in better or extra features. Customers are thus getting better value for their money with the new model.

Maintaining prices at what Dato’ Sri Zainal calls ‘cost-optimised’ within the realms of affordability for the masses is something Perodua is conscious of with its role as a national carmaker. He said that the company will not depart from its original mission of providing Malaysians with affordable cars. Aggressive and expressive look At a glance, the new Axia may look like the old one but the frontal appearance is more aggressive and expressive with larger design elements. The bumper and wheelarches are more voluminous, for example, while the LED headlights have a more technical look.

The Axia has grown in size, not unusual in the evolution of models, and the overall length of 3760 mm is a significant 120 mm more than the old model. Notably, the wheelbase is also extended by 70 mm to 2525 mm, which is 25 mm longer than the bigger Myvi. That would certainly be beneficial to interior space. Following the Ativa and Alza, the new Axia is the third model to adopt DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture). DNGA provides a more rigid body and optimizes the structure to keep weight down. However, the addition of extra features and equipment has still seen an increase of 20 – 40 kgs but the overall weight remains below 900 kgs. More efficient drivetrain Driving enthusiasts who were hoping that there will be a more powerful turbocharged engine will be disappointed as it is not offered. The same 1-litre 3-cylinder DOHC engine with DVVT is used and the output remains as 68 bhp and 91 Nm. What has changed in the drivetrain is the transmission; in place of the torque converter 4-speed automatic transmission, there is now a CVT or Continuously Variable Transmission. The one used for the Axia is a Dual-Mode CVT which has low mechanical losses as it uses gears as well as a belt drive. For those who really prefer to shift gears themselves, there will be a variant of the Axia produced later on with a 5-speed manual transmission. This is primarily for driving schools but will also be sold to the public. However, it will be the first generation but the good thing is that it will have a low price. With the improved aerodynamic efficiency of the body and the greater efficiency of the D-CVT, Perodua says that the fuel economy has improved. Factory testing according to the Malaysian Driving Cycle has achieved 27.4 kms/litre, 7% better than before. This means it would cost less than RM28 in petrol costs for a journey from Kuala Lumpur to Penang. And a full tank of 36 litres would be good for almost 1,000 kms. Besides the increased rigidity provided by DNGA, the engineers also made improvements to the body frame and rear suspension for better ride comfort. More measures have also been taken to reduce noise with extra insulation. With lower noise levels, stress can be reduced and make long journeys more pleasant. One area which shows the importance of designing for local conditions is the body sealing. With flash floods becoming common, the engineers have given the Axia better sealing in many areas so that water cannot enter. Additionally, the air intake point has also been set higher.

More space within The longer and wider body has allowed the cabin size to be a bit more spacious, with an extra 40 mm to take away the feeling of close proximity between the front occupants. The rear seating position has also been improved while the hip point is slightly lower. The longer body allows the boot floor to be lengthened a bit which, in turn, increases the volume to 265 litres. The dimensions of the boot are enough for a baby’s stroller or, if the rear backrest is folded down, even a bicycle. The rear backrest (with 2 ISOFIX childseat points) is a single piece and has locks at each side. What we noticed was that it can be a bit inconvenient to release both locks unless you have long arms. Perhaps a release mechanism that unlocks both sides together would be a good idea. Quality feel The dashboard design follows the current trends with a horizontal theme and a touchscreen display panel in the middle. The top AV variant has a 7-inch TFT instrument panel which can be configured differently while the other variants have simpler layouts.