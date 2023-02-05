New Perodua Axia Models To Be Assessed By Miros

FOLLOWING reports of rigged safety test reports in Japan, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) announced that it will conduct an assessment of the latest Perodua Axia model, despite the fact that car owners in Malaysia have not raised any safety concerns.

The Transport Ministry’s Miros department is in charge of conducting research on issues related to road safety, including evaluating the safety features of passenger vehicles.

After Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd. (Daihatsu) tampered with the safety tests in Japan, Miros Chairman Professor Dr. Wong Shaw Voon stated that assessments would be performed on the most recent Perodua Axia model produced by Perodua to ensure the safety of the cars.

“We haven’t yet received any complaints, but we will investigate Perodua’s allegations,” said Wong.

Earlier on April 30, Perodua President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad assured the public that the new lineup of Perodua Axia models was safe for on-the-road use.

Despite the recent “procedural irregularity” mentioned by Daihatsu, Perodua stated that it will neither be carrying out any recall nor suspending the delivery of the model to its customers.