PETRON Malaysia yesterday officially unveiled a new line of Petron engine oils and specialty lubricant products – Petron High-Temperature Protection (HTP) – which includes engine oils, automotive transmission fluids and brake fluids, gear oils and greases. For its engine oils, Petron unveiled the Petron Blaze Racing HTP for petrol engines and Petron Rev-X Turbo HTP for diesel engines.

Specially formulated with high-quality base oils, the fully synthetic Petron Blaze Racing HTP uses polyalphaolefin (PAO) as its base oil, resulting in better oxidation and thermal resistance than conventional base oils and an advanced additive system to meet the most severe and stringent requirements of high performance petrol engines. The product is designated to protect the engines against wear and corrosion for longer engine life and has been approved and certified to specifications of API SN, MB Approval 229.5, MB Approval 229.3, and Porsche A40. On the other hand, the fully synthetic Petron Rev-X Turbo HTP is highly recommended for naturally aspirated and turbocharged or supercharged high performance heavy-duty diesel engines.

Also formulated with PAO, the diesel engine oil provides extended engine protection due to its outstanding oxidation and thermal stability while preventing soot and piston deposits for superior engine cleanliness and efficiency. Petron Rev-X Turbo HTP is approved and licensed according to the specifications of API CJ-4/SN, MAN 3575, Cummins CES 20081, MB Approval 228.31, Volvo VDS-4, and Mack EO-O Premium Plus.

Petron head of retail and commercial business Choong Kum Choy said: “We continuously innovate and improve our product offerings as part of our promise to provide top quality petroleum products. “The Petron HTP is specially formulated to give improved engine cleanliness, efficiency and engine protection – thus offering a superior choice to our customers in terms of better protection, better performance and more savings.” He added that Petron HTP’s balanced formulation gives maximum stability, consistency and efficiency, and it is by far Petron’s best line of defense against extreme temperature and driving conditions.

Petron HTP product line includes Blaze Racing HTP, Rev-X Turbo HTP, Gear Oil GHTP, Brake fluid HTP and Grease HTP. “The products underscore our passion to provide the best lubricating solutions to our valued customers,” he said. “Petron HTP engine oils meet the most stringent requirements for gasoline and diesel engines, and is approved and certified according to the specifications of the API and SAE.