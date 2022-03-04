$!New Peugeot Glenmarie 3S centre

BERMAZ Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd has officially opened its first, full-fledged Peugeot flagship 3S (sales, service, spare parts) centre in Glenmarie, Shah Alam, that adopts the new Peugeot brand identity.

As part of the Bermaz Automotive group, Bermaz Auto Alliance is embarking on providing the best ownership experience for its customers with this new facility.

The company is committed to developing the Peugeot brand and improving the ownership experience by providing after-sales support and warranty-related coverage to its customers. The after-sales support also caters to the Citroen and DS brands under the Stellantis Group.

The new state-of-the-art service facility has been designed to provide an enhanced customer experience. It is equipped with 21 operational service bays with trained and skilled technicians who are frequently refreshed with the latest vehicle development updates, to give owners a peace-of-mind ownership experience.

The service centre is equipped with the latest manufacturer’s diagnostic system equipment, and maintenance tools to ensure the vehicle performs at its optimum performance. Customers are treated to a comfortable waiting lounge with refreshments and a working space with Wi-Fi.

Located at Lot15, Jalan Pelukis U1/46, Temasya Industrial Park U1 in Glenmarie, Shah Alam, the service centre is operational at 8am-5pm on weekdays and 8am-12pm on Saturdays.

To book a service appointment, customers may contact the service centre at 03-50212300 (extension 2402/2403).

For Peugeot owners, the Peugeot customer portal at customer.peugeot.com.my can be used for making online service appointments.