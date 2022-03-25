$!New Pilot Sport 5 offers unique combination

MICHELIN recently introduced the Michelin Pilot Sport 5 (pix) – the fifth generation of the high-performance Pilot Sport range, targeting sports car and high-performance saloon enthusiasts.
Equipped with a range of sophisticated features, the new tyres enable drivers to get the most from their driving experience for further distances, while traveling in style and living each driving moment to the fullest.
Key benefits of the Pilot Sport 5 include:
- Commanding the road confidently with long-lasting tyre grip, as the tyre offers maximum control with extremely good grip and braking performance on wet and dry ground – thanks to the Dual Sport Tread Design technology, a dual side functionalised tread design inspired by motorsport experience, featuring the inner side with large grooves and high void ratio for enhanced wet road traction and the external side with rigid blocks for better grip on dry roads; plus Groove Clear, the association of large longitudinal grooves that dump water into wide transversal channels designed to efficiently divert water out of the way.
- Enhanced spirited driving that lasts for more miles; experience lasting performance throughout the tyre’s lifespan, with precision and exceptional responsive driving – thanks to the Dynamic Response technology that features a hybrid aramid and nylon belt for optimum transmission of steering instructions onto the road; and the MaxTouch Construction that maximises the tyre’s contact with the road and evenly distributes the forces of acceleration, braking and cornering – delivering longer tread life without sacrificing performance; and,
- Embracing both style and substance with the Premium Touch Sidewall Design that creates a sleek, matte-black aesthetic with a velvet-like micro texture; and the Wear2Check, an easy-to-find and easy-to-read tread wear indicator, designed to facilitate monitoring and to help drivers to optimise the longevity potential of the tyre.
“This new race-born tyre amplifies sport performance made to last – providing throughout its lifespan both driving dynamics with precision, as well as safety. It is a truly ideal tyre for those who need first-class experience, and look for aesthetic exclusivity,” stated Michelin Malaysia.
The new Pilot Sport 5 is available for sale from April 4 in 26 dimensions from 17 to 19 inches at Michelin’s authorised tyre dealers nationwide, with 21 more sizes from 17 to 21 inches to be made available by end of 2022. The recommended retail price range is between RM700 and RM1,900.