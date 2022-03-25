$!New Pilot Sport 5 offers unique combination

MICHELIN recently introduced the Michelin Pilot Sport 5 (pix) – the fifth generation of the high-performance Pilot Sport range, targeting sports car and high-performance saloon enthusiasts.

Equipped with a range of sophisticated features, the new tyres enable drivers to get the most from their driving experience for further distances, while traveling in style and living each driving moment to the fullest.

Key benefits of the Pilot Sport 5 include:

- Commanding the road confidently with long-lasting tyre grip, as the tyre offers maximum control with extremely good grip and braking performance on wet and dry ground – thanks to the Dual Sport Tread Design technology, a dual side functionalised tread design inspired by motorsport experience, featuring the inner side with large grooves and high void ratio for enhanced wet road traction and the external side with rigid blocks for better grip on dry roads; plus Groove Clear, the association of large longitudinal grooves that dump water into wide transversal channels designed to efficiently divert water out of the way.