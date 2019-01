AFTER unveiling its new, eighth generation 911 in fall 2018, Porsche has now lifted the lid on the cabriolet version, featuring a turbocharged 450hp engine.

It's no surprise to see that this model has the same general look as the coupé, but with a soft-top featuring an integrated glass rear window.

The top can be deployed or retracted while driving at speeds of up to 50km/h, with a 12-second opening time.

Currently, the new 911 Cabriolet is proposed in Carrera S and Carrera 4S versions.

Both have top speeds of over 300km/h and manage 0-100km/h in under four seconds (3.6 seconds for the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet with the optional Sport Chrono Package).

Like the coupé, this Porsche 911 Cabriolet comes as standard with a collision warning and brake assist system, as well as a Wet Mode, which detects water on the road, pre-conditions the control systems accordingly and alerts the driver.

The first cabriolet version of the 911 debuted in 1982 following its presentation at the Frankfurt Motor Show the previous year. – AFP Relaxnews