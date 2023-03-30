$!New Porsche Cayenne To Have Dashboard With Three Screens, Making Passenger More Of A ‘Co-Driver’

AT Auto Shanghai next month, the new Porsche Cayenne will have its world premiere and as is the practice these days, some of the highlights are revealed in advance. For the new generation of the successful SUV model, Porsche will have a completely new dashboard concept which is referred to as the Porsche Driver Experience, not just for the driver but also the front passenger. Described as ‘a groundbreaking display and control concept’, the Porsche Driver Experience has a fully digital display, versatile individualisation and intuitive operation. While there is still a driver-centric approach – as would be expected of a sports SUV – the front passenger also gets more opportunity to interact with the vehicle.

Dashboard in new generation has three displays and a design that emphasises width, while the dashboard in the current generation (below) is more driver-oriented.

Departing from driver-oriented approach In virtually all cars, there are usually two display areas – the instrument panel ahead of the steering wheel and a display panel in the middle of the dashboard. Some manufacturers have started to integrate the two panels and created a wide single screen, but it is still very much oriented towards driver use. The dashboard in the new Cayenne, which takes elements of the Taycan electric sportscar, has more room to include an additional display on the passenger side. While the high-resolution 12.3-inch central display is the control centre of Porsche Communication Management (PCM) and, as before, the driver can operate numerous driving and comfort functions, there is now an additional touchscreen on the passenger side.

This additional 10.9-inch display allows the front passenger to easily access and manage certain functions as well, taking on a more active role as a ‘co-driver’. For instance, the passenger can work on the route navigation system to locate a destination or select entertainment. In many cases, these may be done by the driver so letting the passenger help is good for safety. A special foil ensures that the display cannot be seen from the driver’s seat, so it is also possible to have videos streamed onto the screen without causing distraction to the driver. The driver’s 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster in a so-called curved and free-standing design has various display options (up to 7 views), a redesigned centre console and a latest-generation steering wheel. The automatic gear selector is now located to the right of the steering wheel, making room on the centre console for a large air conditioning controller in a sophisticated black panel design. The curved display does not require a hood to prevent reflections, thus giving it a modern, slimline appearance. Balance between digital and analogue A key feature of the Porsche Driver Experience is the right balance between digital and analogue elements, the subject of debate at the moment. All the controls that are important to the driving experience are also grouped directly around the steering wheel.