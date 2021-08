BMW Motorrad Malaysia today presented the new R nineT, R nineT Pure and R nineT Scrambler. Honed with several technical modifications and an advanced range of standard equipment, the family of retro roadsters stays true to their uncomplicated style that offers unmistakeable presence.

R nineT in Teal Blue Metallic Matte.

The new R nineT combines classic motorcycle design and modern technology, while offering a wide range of customisation options. Modelled on a classic archetype, BMW Motorrad claims its design is the perfect canvas to produce attractive variants in the new R nineT Pure – a roadster reduced to the bare essentials and the new R nineT Scrambler – an homage to this distinctive motorcycle genre for those who love a purist, non-conformist style.

R nineT in Teal Blue Metallic Matte.

Classic, timeless design – honed with the essentials in mind The timeless design of the new R nineT models is now enhanced with the standard inclusion of the Headlight Pro offering. The models now feature adaptive headlights and indicator lights in LED technology.

R nineT Scrambler in Kalamata Metallic Matte with tape.

The seamless implementation of full LED headlamps, including the daytime running lamp and brake light, demonstrates that state-of-the-art LED lighting technology is ideally suited for implementation in classic headlamp designs too. Both the R nineT Pure and R nineT Scrambler are now fitted with a chrome-plated header pipe, while the silencer design option has been fitted as standard exclusively for the R nineT Pure.

R nineT in Black Storm Metallic.

Completing the models’ classic appearance is a newly designed circular instrument with analogue speedometer display and integrated indicator lights that are “invisible” when not illuminated. Housed in a high-quality metal casing and bearing the BMW logo, it follows the principle of reduction to the essentials – the classic approach that has always been used in designing the R nineT family.

R nineT Scrambler in Kalamata Metallic Matte with tape.

The circular instrument considers the desire for the greatest possible degree of freedom in customisation. Additionally, the extended range of standard equipment in the R nineT models is supplemented with the addition of a USB charging socket.

R nineT Scrambler in Kalamata Metallic Matte with tape.

The boxer engine has undergone both technical and visual fine-tuning and is now designed to meet the requirements of the EU-5 pollutant class and noise regulations. Its peak power output is now 109hp at 7,250rpm, while the maximum torque is 116Nm at 6,000rpm.

R nineT Scrambler in Kalamata Metallic Matte with tape.

Newly designed cylinder heads provide a more harmonious transition from the outer to the inner cooling fins and newly designed throttle valve parts and cylinder head covers now give the bike even greater aesthetic appeal. Inside the cylinder heads, there is a new turbulence system which swirls the mixture to ensure even better and cleaner combustion and increased torque. Thanks to an even more full-bodied power and torque curve – especially in the range between 4,000 and 6,000rpm – pulling power levels are now better than before.

R nineT in Black Storm Metallic.

ABS Pro, which includes the dynamic brake control (DBC) are now standard features for the new R nineT models, allowing for a greater degree of control and safety even when braking at banking angles. This is achieved via preventing unintentional accelerator activation. By means of intervention in the engine control, drive torque is reduced during braking to make full use of the braking power at the rear wheel, thus maintaining stability and shortening the braking distance.

R nineT in Black Storm Metallic.

Another newly added standard feature is a new suspension strut which now has travel-dependent damping (WAD). The innovative damping system contributes to an even greater degree of balance and comfort during the ride. Adjustment of the spring preload on the suspension strut can be conveniently made via an easily accessible hand wheel.

R nineT in Option 719 Night Black Matte or Aluminium Matte.

For needed versatility while keeping only the essentials, the new models are fitted as standard with the “Rain” and “Road” riding modes. In “Rain” mode, a gentle throttle response combined with sensitive control of the automatic stability control (ASC) ensures increased safety when accelerating in slippery road conditions such as on a wet road surface.

R nineT in Option 719 Night Black Matte or Aluminium Matte.

In the “Road” riding mode, the throttle response is balanced and ASC control is geared towards dry and non-slip road conditions. In terms of colour offerings, the R nineT arrives in Black Storm Metallic as a standard paint finish.

R nineT Pure in Mineral Grey Metallic.

Additional colour options include the Option 719 Aluminium and Option 719 Night Black matte/Aluminium matte. The R nineT Pure is available in Teal Blue metallic matte and Mineral Grey metallic.

Newly-designed circular instruments.

Finally, the R nineT Scrambler is available in Kalamata metallic matte with tape. All three new models are available at selected authorised BMW Motorrad dealerships nationwide from today.

R nineT Option 719 Aluminium with Option 719 Aluminium Package.

Owners can also enjoy additional benefits with the all-new industry-leading Premium Engine Oil Inclusive, Service Inclusive and Warranty Extension Programmes by BMW Motorrad Malaysia

R nineT Option 719 Aluminium with Option 719 Aluminium Package.

Their retail prices (on the road, without insurance and with BMW Motorrad Malaysia’s all-new three-year warranty and three-year Roadside Assistance Programmes) are: - R nineT (Black Storm): RM96,500 - R nineT Pure: RM82,500 - R nineT Scrambler: RM86,500.