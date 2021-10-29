$!New Range Rover: ‘Most desirable ever created’

LAND Rover revealed the new, fifth-generation Range Rover on Wednesday, at the Royal Opera House in London; the next generation defining modern luxury by design, providing more refinement, customer choice and scope for personalisation than ever before.

Range Rover is the original luxury SUV and has led by example for 50 years, combining serene comfort and composure with all-conquering capability.

The latest one is the most desirable yet, effortlessly combining breathtaking modernity and aesthetic grace with technological sophistication and seamless connectivity – with space for up to seven adults for the first time.

The fifth-generation luxury SUV takes Land Rover’s modernist design philosophy to the next level with a contemporary interpretation of its trademark profile to create an incredible design statement.

Jaguar Land Rover chief creative officer Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, said: “It is possible to respect your DNA and still project forwards – and that is what we have done. The modernist nature of our design philosophy doesn’t follow fashion or trend. It’s free from superfluous detail, resulting in a form which speaks to modernity, yet is full of charm and delivers new levels of emotional engagement. The new Range Rover is quite simply the most desirable ever created.”

Also unveiled at the Royal Opera House, the new Range Rover SV will give customers even more scope to create a truly individual vehicle when it goes on sale in 2022.

The SV model is an exquisite interpretation of Range Rover luxury and personalisation, epitomising exceptional craftsmanship. This hand-crafted model will be the first vehicle to carry the new ceramic SV roundel and naming strategy and will be known simply as Range Rover SV.

The SV roundel represents Special Vehicle Operations’ design and engineering passion for modern luxury, performance and capability. The SV roundel will identify all new Land Rover vehicles launched by Special Vehicle Operations in the future.

The new Range Rover is available with a choice of efficient mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains and four, five or seven-seat interiors across Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs. A pure-electric Range Rover – the first all-electric Land Rover – will join the line-up in 2024.