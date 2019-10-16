$!New ‘retail concept’ opens at Kg Sg Kayu Ara Nissan showroom

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) on Monday introduced a new Nissan Retail Concept (NRC) to improve customer services following a globally consistent brand experience, with Nikaijaya Resource (KL) Sdn Bhd being the first authorised Nissan dealer to adopt it in Malaysia.

“The new Nissan showroom guided by the NRC offers an improved customer experience and journey of the Nissan brand. The new exterior with its iconic red Nissan tablet signage provides a bold impression, while the exciting ‘Nissan Drive’ sales and consultation areas greet customers with warmth and comfort,” said ETCM.

Nikaijaya Resource’s new showroom is located at 923A, Jalan Melor, Kampung Sungai Kayu Ara, approximately 700 metres after the Damansara toll plaza, off the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE).

The showroom covers a total built-up area of 610 square metres and has ample customer parking, a fleet of test drive vehicles and displays up to five Nissan models.

Additional facilities such as a café-styled modern customer lounge, free Wi-Fi connectivity, and a kids’ corner are provided for customers and their family to enjoy.