$!New ‘retail concept’ opens at Kg Sg Kayu Ara Nissan showroom

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) on Monday introduced a new Nissan Retail Concept (NRC) to improve customer services following a globally consistent brand experience, with Nikaijaya Resource (KL) Sdn Bhd being the first authorised Nissan dealer to adopt it in Malaysia.
“The new Nissan showroom guided by the NRC offers an improved customer experience and journey of the Nissan brand. The new exterior with its iconic red Nissan tablet signage provides a bold impression, while the exciting ‘Nissan Drive’ sales and consultation areas greet customers with warmth and comfort,” said ETCM.
Nikaijaya Resource’s new showroom is located at 923A, Jalan Melor, Kampung Sungai Kayu Ara, approximately 700 metres after the Damansara toll plaza, off the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE).
The showroom covers a total built-up area of 610 square metres and has ample customer parking, a fleet of test drive vehicles and displays up to five Nissan models.
Additional facilities such as a café-styled modern customer lounge, free Wi-Fi connectivity, and a kids’ corner are provided for customers and their family to enjoy.
“The NRC adapts to the latest ways of our business environment and it represents our commitment in providing our customers with a high quality experience from the minute they arrive. We continue to expand and enhance our customer touch points to ensure a greater coverage and accessibility for our customers in order to meet the growing demand of our Nissan brand,” said ETCM sales and marketing director Christopher Tan.
Operation hours for the showroom are 9.30am-6.30pm on Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 6pm on Saturday, and 9.30am to 5pm on Sunday and public holiday.
Members of the public are invited to join the Nissan Test Drive Carnival at the new showroom on Saturday and Sunday, to experience the new Nissan Leaf, the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, receive attractive deals on a range of Nissan models and enjoy fun-filled activities for the whole family during the carnival.
The showroom can be contacted at 03-7733 8388.