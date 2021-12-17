$!New S-Class: ‘Pinnacle of Luxury’

MERCEDES-Benz Malaysia on Wednesday presented the arrival of its flagship luxury saloon, the new S-Class. The saloon is offered only in one variant, the S580e plug-in hybrid. Company vice-president of passenger car sales and marketing Michael Jopp said: “The S-Class is the world’s best-selling luxury limousine and we are also pleased that the new S580e will be a locally-assembled variant as its predecessor. This is a testament of our commitment to reinforce our local commitment to expand our local foothold in the country. The vehicle underpins our claim to produce the best automobile in the world. This is where covetable luxury meets the greatest possible safety and highest level of comfort.”

Among the new S-Class’ amazingly-long list of innovations, special features and acronyms is that it has become more intelligent in many areas; digital innovations such as in the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) are joined by innovations that increase driving enjoyment while making driving even safer. Its voice assistant “Hey Mercedes” is constantly learning, by activation of online services in the Mercedes me App. Certain actions can be performed even without the activation keyword “Hey Mercedes”. These include accepting a telephone call. Hey Mercedes now also explains vehicle functions and answers general knowledge questions. In the S580e, it can also be controlled from the rear seat.