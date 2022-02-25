$!New S580e is RM698,744

MERCEDES-Benz Malaysia has confirmed the recommended retail price of the all-new Mercedes-Benz S580e plug-in hybrid (pix) at RM698,744 (for Peninsular Malaysia and inclusive of the 0% sales tax until June 30.

“Locally assembled at our facility in Pekan, Pahang, the new S-Class can be experienced with all the senses seeing, feeling, hearing and smelling while offering numerous innovations in the areas of driver assistance, protection and interaction,” says the company.

“The new S580e plug-in hybrid additionally offers a range of approximately 100 kilometres, while the electric motor is capable of generating an additional 110kW of power and 440Nm of torque, on top of the 270kW (367hp) and 500Nm already available from the internal combustion engine.”

The second generation of the MBUX NTG 7 system in the new S-Class makes the vehicle interior even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides: brilliant displays on up to five large screens, in part with OLED technology, making the control of vehicle and comfort functions even easier. This includes a 12.3-inch cockpit display and a 12.8-inch OLED portrait-oriented media display.

“As a true embodiment of modern luxury, the new Mercedes-Benz S580e is a testament to the latest technology and innovations that makes the customers driving experience, one to never forget,” says the company.

*Recommended retail price is effective until the end of the tax-free incentive period.