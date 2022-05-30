New Scania buses for Felda residential school pupils

SCANIA recently handed over two units of Scania K 360 IB 4x2 coaches, one each to the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) Semai Bakti Hostel Kuala Lumpur and Maktab Rendah Sains Mara in Trolak, Perak.

The Scania coaches are packaged with five years Inclusive Maintenance, three years extended warranty and Fleet Management System (FMS) Control 10.

The corporate social responsibility (CSR) handover is to facilitate the daily shuttling of the growing number of students for both educational facilities.

Felda signed the Inclusive Maintenance contract for five years to take advantage of Scania’s proactive maintenance procedures and avoid time-consuming and costly problems from occurring.

Uptime is maximised while Felda’s operating costs are reduced.

This contract also gives predictable costs, so Felda can focus on getting the students to and from their hostels, worry-free.

By individually optimising the different modules in its service plan, Scania ensures via the Inclusive Maintenance contract that downtime is planned and reduced to a minimum.

The two coaches also come with Scania’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as part of the Safe and Smart Transport Technology platform that offers safety features such as the anti-lock braking (ABS), the electronic braking system (EBS).

Other features include the retarder and traction control, hill hold and three fire alarm sensors.

Both the Scania coaches are pre-set default with the Economy mode.

That is to ensure that Felda enjoys the best fuel economy and CO2 emission reductions, in line with Science Based Targets initiatives (SBTi).

Scania customers with coaches purchased before 2021 can set the Economy Mode as default on their vehicles at any authorised Scania workshop nationwide.

Furthermore, upgrading the complimentary Scania FMS Monitoring feature to the Control 10 package will also ensure further reduction in carbon footprint through even more fuel savings via the improvement of the drivers’ skills in handling these two Scania coaches.