SHELL Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd has launched two new variants of Shell Advance AX7 semi-synthetic motorcycle engine oil.

The new Shell Advance AX7 10W-30 and 15W-50 are both priced at RM33.90 per oen-litre pack (recommended retail price) and complement the existing Shell Advance AX7 10W-40.

Shell Lubricants Marketing general manager May Tan says the popular Shell Advance AX7 now offers three viscosity grades.

“This enables motorcyclists to choose a premium semi-synthetic engine oil from Shell Advance that best suits their riding needs.”

All three grades feature Shell’s proprietary Active Cleansing Technology that provides complete protection for your bike. The benefits include:

- 33% cleaner engine*.

- 29% better protection at high temperatures*.

- 3km further in travel distance per litre of fuel**.

- 36% better wear protection against industry limits*.

- No power loss even after 12,000km of travel***.

The new, thicker Shell Advance AX7 15W-50 promises smoother power delivery and better protection for engines that run for long periods under high stress conditions.

The new and thinner viscosity Shell Advance AX7 10W-30 provides excellent engine protection and offers better fuel economy, enabling your motorcycle to go for up to 3km further compared to mineral oils.

The existing Shell Advance AX7 10W-40 has a well-balanced formulation that meets the needs of almost all types of motorcycles in daily riding conditions. It is ideal in providing the necessary protection for frequent stop-and-go traffic conditions.

However, it is advised that consumers follow OEM recommendations on the viscosity grade and quality rating of engine oils, as stated in the respective owner’s manual for optimal performance.

The new products are blended and packed in Malaysia and come with “Made for Malaysia” front labels that identify them as genuine Shell Advance products meant for sale in Malaysia.

The new front label can be peeled to reveal a unique QR code for quick product authentication, while the label at the back features product information in English and Bahasa Malaysia.

“This is part of a strategic investment by Shell Malaysia to protect the interests of both motorcyclists and trade partners by enabling them to clearly identify official and genuine products,” says Tan.

“The presence of counterfeit and unauthorised products in the market is affecting customer confidence. The on-going introduction of the new ‘Made for Malaysia’ Shell Advance range is a key step to address this issue.”

*Claims based on field trial results and/or lab-based data comparing Shell Advance AX7 and competing products in the market.

**Compared average results of Shell Advance AX7 to those of Shell Advance AX5. Fuel consumption can be influenced by other factors including traffic conditions.

***Claims based on field trial results. Power comparison is performed using chassis dynamometer.