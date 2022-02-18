$!New Sisma Auto Hub

SISMA Auto recently announced the opening of Sisma Auto Hub, its new premium multi-brand 3S centre for customers to buy, sell or service any brand of luxury car, at what was previously the Jaguar Land Rover 3S centre in Glenmarie, Shah Alam.

This follows the recent move by Jaguar Land Rover (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (JLRM), a joint venture between Sisma Auto and Sime Darby, to consolidate its retail operations in Malaysia.

The move saw dealer asset acquisition and staff transfer from both Sime Darby Auto Connexion and Sisma Auto and the consolidation of retail operations to Ara Damansara, Selangor and Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah, Penang.

While Sisma Auto still retains significant interest in the Jaguar Land Rover business as a joint venture partner in JLRM, it now plans to leverage its more than 25 years as a franchise dealer for Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo to offer the same premium 3S experience for any brand of luxury car.

Sisma Auto Hub Glenmarie features a 14-car showroom and a 16-work bay service centre equipped with the latest tools and diagnostic equipment.

There, Sisma Auto Hub customers can buy certified pre-owed luxury cars from a trusted name, sell their used luxury cars for a fair price, quickly and transparently; and service any luxury car regardless of original source with peace of mind. Aside from JLRM and Sisma Auto Hub, the company currently operates two Volvo outlets – a sales showcase at Bukit Bintang and Service and Selekt Centre in a Glenmarie, next to Sisma Auto Hub. Volvo Car Malaysia awarded Sisma Auto the coveted Dealer of the Year in 2020 and 2021 consecutively.