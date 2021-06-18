$!New Sportage sets new standards

KIA Corporation has revealed the official images of the all-new Sportage, an SUV that has been “carefully crafted to inspire customers with its interior and exterior design”.

The exterior challenges design norms and moves the Sportage identity into the next generation, while paying homage to its rich heritage.

Tense and crisp lines ripple along the refined body, amplifying dramatic styling tensions. At the same time, clean but muscular surfaces join forces with intricate graphics to give the SUV a dynamic and assertive road presence.

On the inside, a space has been created that is truly state-of-the-art, fusing high-tech sensibilities into contemporary style.

“Reinventing the Sportage gave our talented design teams a tremendous opportunity to do something new; to take inspiration from the recent brand relaunch and introduction of EV6 to inspire customers through modern and innovative SUV design. With the all-new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward but instead move on to a different level in the SUV class,” said Karim Habib, Kia senior vice-president and head of global design centre.

“When you see the all-new Sportage in person, with its sleek but powerfully dynamic stance and when you sit inside the detailed-oriented cabin with its beautifully detailed interior and first-class materials, you’ll see we have achieved those goals and set new benchmarks. In the all-new Sportage, we believe you can see the future of our brand and our products.”

Revealed earlier this year to great acclaim from the design community, Kia’s new design philosophy – “Opposites United” – is at the core of the all-new Sportage, influencing every aspect of its appearance and character.

The principles of Opposites United will influence all future Kia designs, giving them the same basic DNA.

The thought-provoking and daring philosophy strengthens the connection between design and Kia’s new brand direction, “Movement that inspires”.

Opposites United is formed of five pillars: Joy for Reason, Power to Progress, Technology for Life, Tension for Serenity and Bold for Nature.

The last pillar – Bold for Nature – has profoundly influenced the design creation of the all-new Sportage, embodying the natural world and creating a design identity that takes a daring, emotional, modern but organic form.

The SUV is the result of a collaborative effort between Kia’s main global design network in South Korea, Germany, the US and China.

New benchmarks for exterior SUV design

The front of the all-new Sportage creates an instant impact and thought-provoking design statement with a detailed-orientated black grille graphic stretching across the width of the face.

Like an intricate web, the technical graphic pulls together the main frontal features of the SUV, crafting an imposing front volume.

The elongated grille links Kia’s modern signature Tiger Nose grille – that acts as the visual focal point of the car – to the distinctive futuristic-styled boomerang-shaped daytime running lamps, which in turn create solid boundary lines for the striking head lamps.

Such intricate and technical design complexity of the front fascia is delicately balanced by the simplicity of the main surfaces at the front, including the pronounced bumper.

The side profile stays true to its sports utility DNA, with taut lines cutting across pure, clean but refined body surfaces that seamlessly blends the contrasting volumes together.

Representing a first for the Sportage range, a black roof – a different color paint option to the vehicle’s body – is now available with the new model, helping to accentuate the sporting profile and highlight the architecturally dynamic C-pillar that encompasses a deconstructed look.

The addition of a chrome beltline kicks up onto the rear and into the D-pillar, creating harmonious lines with the rear spoiler that further adds to the SUV’s sporting pedigree.