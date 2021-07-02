$!New technical updates for 320i Sport

BMW Malaysia yesterday introduced the latest generation of the new 320i Sport, now up-to-date with new BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system and the latest BMW Operating System 7.0, to provide users a fast overview of important information on their everyday drive with enhanced convenience and accessibility. The upgraded information cluster can now be configured more individually than ever before, offering owners the luxury of personalisation in their preferred BMW vehicles.

The new state-of-the-art BMW Live Cockpit Professional has been designed with a drive-focused orientation. The upgraded information cluster that consists of the central information display and instrument display cluster also received updates, with the former now equipped with a new 10.25-inch display featuring a resolution of 1920x720 – a step up from the previous 1280x480 on an 8.8-inch display. The instrument display cluster, on the other hand, features a new large 12.3-inch display, a significant increase from the previous 5.1-inch. The focused and fully-configurable display also features a minimalistic, uniform appearance that offers more space in the centre for navigation and other important information prioritised by the driver.

The selected Driver Experience modes in Sport, Comfort and Eco Pro are also displayed with a consistent colour and visual treatment across the instrument cluster and centre display. The new 320i Sport also features a new tachometer with counter-clockwise RPM movement, along with the fuel level, speed and engine temperature presented in tube rings. Configurable functions and widgets include the sports scoreboards, driving data, fuel consumption and efficiency, as well as the G-Force meter and radio or media playback.