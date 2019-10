UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd (UMWT) has added another full-fledged Toyota 3S (sales, service and spare parts) dealership; this time in Nilai, Negri Sembilan, where it is operated by Unitedstar Corporation Sdn Bhd (pix), a business partner of UMWT since 1995.

Besides a spacious showroom for customers to view the latest Toyota models, the outlet has a service centre with 10 service bays.

While waiting for their Toyota vehicles to be serviced, customers can relax in the lounge which has amenities for their comfort.

Owners requiring Genuine Toyota parts can also obtain them at the service centre.

The new dealership joins the network of over 90 authorised Toyota outlets which provide sales and aftersales services to the increasing number of customers nationwide.

The new 3S centre is located in Jalan Nilai Perdana 7, Taman Nilai Perdana, Nilai.

For enquiries, customers can call 06–7990022 (sales) or 06–7990033 (service).