UD Trucks Malaysia today unveiled the new Quester heavy-duty lorry (pix) with enhancements to the well-established Quester badge, at the Malaysia Commercial Vehicle Expo 2019.

The new Quester will enable logistics companies in Malaysia to tackle critical industry challenges and boost their bottom line through “Smart Logistics”.

Building on proven robustness and reliability, the new Quester introduces key features such as the “ESCOT” (Easy Safe Controlled Transmission) automated manual transmission (AMT), retarder, electrical cab tilt, engines with higher horse-power and user-friendly telematics – all delivering greater productivity, fuel efficiency, uptime, driver efficiency and safety.

UD Trucks Hub Malaysia and Oceania managing director Steve Hedouin said the new Quester is the lorry that can help meet the company’s customers’ requirements and expectations to manage their key business challenges.

“The new Quester introduces key features to deliver even greater productivity, fuel efficiency, uptime, driver comfort and safety.

ESCOT means increased efficiency

To boost productivity and profitability for business owners and logistics companies, the new Quester achieves further enhanced fuel efficiency of up to 10% from the current Quester with the ESCOT AMT, lighter tare weight and optimised driveline, and depending on the operating condition, driving behaviour and vehicle maintenance.

ESCOT includes a software which optimises gear shifting according to engine rev, vehicle speed, loading weight and even road gradient.

The new Quester is equipped with engines that deliver high torque and pulling power at low RPMs, while flat torque curve minimises need for gear changing. This enables it to deliver higher average speeds and lower fuel consumption in the long run.

Owners of ESCOT-equipped Quester also enjoy increased uptime with a 2.5 to 3 times longer clutch lifespan, as compared to manual clutch replacement depending on the operating condition, driving behaviour and vehicle maintenance.

Happy driver, happy employer

The new Quester introduces more driver-friendly features to make the driving experience more seamless and comfortable.

This helps transport companies in their critical and competitive battle to secure the best drivers for their fleets.

A game-changer in the transportation business, the new Quester with ESCOT takes away the need for manual gear shifting, which can happen between 1,000 to 1,500 times in a day.

Thus, the new Quester also aims to help businesses expand the pool of talent with easy-to-operate gear lever that uses a straight shifting pattern.

Driver fatigue continues to be a serious industry challenge, contributing up to 20% of road accidents in the world.

To address this, the new Quester is developed with an air suspended cab and ride comfort package with reduced cab vibrations up to 18%.

Driver’s comfort is also enhanced with ergonomic seats and lumbar support for long-distance assignments.

Getting more by doing less

In line with elevating business success through Smart Logistics, the new Quester supports effective fleet management and driver performance with innovative customer telematics such as real-time vehicle tracking and geofencing for better fleet visibility and optimisation.

The new Quester trucks are equipped with UD Telematics, which has the capability to connect directly to UD Trucks workshops to monitor and detect each vehicle’s condition and service needs before a potential emergency occurs.

Preventive maintenance analysis guides customers with monthly driving behaviour and fuel consumption reports, ensuring higher uptime and more optimal fuel economy over time.

Tan Chong Industrial Equipment (TCIE) executive director Tan Keng Meng said as UD Trucks’ sole distributor partner, TCIE is fully committed to deliver on UD Trucks’ ethos of “Ultimate Dependability” by increasing truck uptime through the TCIE’s “UD Extra Mile Support”.

“Offering an extensive network of well-trained service technicians, we provide quality aftersales service with genuine parts, service planning and vehicle handover training that optimises fleet performance.

“We recognise the immense potential in Malaysia, where business success is a key contributor to economic progress.

“Combined with our Ultimate Dependability standard and the Gemba spirit, we are confident that the new Quester marks the company’s commitment to continue championing Smart Logistics and providing unmatched value to customers.

“With our extensive network of 43 service centres and dealerships throughout Malaysia, TCIE will continue to play a major role in providing key support to all our customers.”