$!New visual identity for Melaka Mitsubishi dealer

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM), together with authorised dealer Sing Kwung Jidosha in Melaka, celebrated a new visual identity (VI) for the latter’s Mitsubishi Motors 3S Centre (sales, service and spare parts), recently.

The 3S centre is located at in Jalan IMJ1, Taman Industri Malim Jaya.

Sing Kwung Jidosha is the first showroom in Melaka with the Mitsubishi Motors’ new corporate brand; represented by its global tagline “Drive Your Ambition”.

With Sing Kwung Jidosha’s latest VI upgrade, MMM now has 20 authorised showrooms nationwide incorporating the new VI.

“I would like to thank Sing Kwung Jidosha, for successfully completing this showroom with a new Mitsubishi Motors VI! With an enhanced brand image, this represents our commitment to put customers as the foremost priority, providing them with a seamless experience when they visit our showrooms, and in a more comfortable ambience,” said MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.

He added: “With Triton ranking the number one pick-up truck in Melaka with 38% market share for Financial Year 2019 (April 2019 to March 2020) and MMM’s achievement of ranking number one in J.D. Power 2019 Malaysia Customer Service Index (CSI), we are dedicated deliver top-notch service to all our customers.”

With a built-up area of 929 square metre, the upgraded 3S centre houses a comfortable customer lounge with Wi-Fi and sufficient space to display up to four cars.

Its service centre also comes with a fully-equipped workshop, capable of servicing up to five Mitsubishi cars with parts storage area and a Body & Paint facility.

The 3S centre also comes with fully equipped advance diagnostic tools and “special set tools” to serve every Mitsubishi vehicle.

MMM is now represented by 50 showrooms (out of which 45 are 3S centres) and 51 service outlets throughout Malaysia.

In East Malaysia, MMM is represented by 14 showrooms (seven in Sarawak and seven in Sabah).