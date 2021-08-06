New Volkswagen app: Better accessibility, personalised content

VOLKSWAGEN Passengers Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has introduced a new Volkswagen Cares app to “elevate ownership experience” for customers.

Launched as part of Volkswagen Cares initiative, the new app will replace the older version with immediate effect.

VPCM developed the new app with customers in mind, taking into account feedbacks before introducing new functions and enhanced features to further improve user journey.

The app is now a one-stop centre housing various sales and aftersales support.

Amongst others, customers can seamlessly manage their vehicle information, schedule service appointments online, receive exclusive offers and promotions; as well as connect with VPCM and its network of dealerships.

The new app will also provide timely VIP (Volkswagen Insurance Plan) reminders, as well as allow customers to manage their vouchers.

Future upgrades are already planned, with exciting updates such as rewards system and payment gateway being underway.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter affirms the company’s continued commitment in providing the best for owners in the country. “We have our customers at the forefront of everything we do, and the launch of the new Volkswagen Cares app is an example of this.

“Our app has been a true success story for us, especially among the markets managed by the Porsche Holding Salzburg group. We have about 30,000 owners with us to date and more than 50% of this figure are VCP members, those with cars that are five years and older.

“It is heartening to have our customers stay with us and we see this as a testament of our service improvements and how passionate we are in serving them. Having listened to their needs, we took the initiative to revamp and develop this app for a more immersive experience.”

VPCM has completely digitalised the end-to-end car ownership journey to provide convenience and accessibility at the fingertips.

From the eShowroom and home delivery service, to its aftersales services and now an improved Volkswagen Cares app, customers can manage everything without having to leave the safety and comfort of their homes.

“Customers’ needs are constantly changing with rapid digitalisation. VPCM has always embraced and adapted to the current reality, so we will continue to push boundaries to make the ownership experience as effortless and fulfilling as possible,” Winter added.

As a digital front-runner in the industry, VPCM has pioneered many ingenious digital campaigns that leveraged on latest technology.

It was the first automotive brand to sell its cars on eCommerce platforms like Lazada and Shopee, and Instagram on social media.

On the aftersales front, its #SafeHands campaign also ensures the wellbeing of customers and employees. There are pick-up and drop-off options for service appointments, an online complimentary 5 Star Service check, Service Cam, as well as cashless and cost-effective payment plans.

The new Volkswagen Cares app is available to download now on the Apple App Store for iOS users, and the Google Play store for Android users.