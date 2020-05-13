$!New VW brand design, logo officially implemented in Malaysia

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) today announced the introduction of the “New Volkswagen” brand design in Malaysia. Built on the “Vibrant Power” ethos, the “New Volkswagen” is a representation of the brand’s fresh new vision and new attitude. “With a strong focus on digital application and human elements, the new visual language is remarkably different from that presented by Volkswagen previously,” says the company. “All visuals are bolder and more colourful, incorporating a vibrancy that is translated to the way the brand is communicated. This also applies to the new brand symbols such as pictograms, typography, colours or layout guidelines.

“The symbol and trademark for this change is the new Volkswagen logo, which is more modern and simpler. The logo has been reduced to its essential elements and presented as a design that is flat and two-dimensional, and more digitally adaptable. “In place of its iconic brand claim, Volkswagen for the first time ever has a sound logo represented by a female voice.” VPCM managing director Erik Winter said that this introduction represents a new era for the brand. “We have always been digital first here in Malaysia, having pioneered numerous groundbreaking initiatives, from selling our cars on e-commerce sites to launching our digital showroom.

“In such challenging times, we recognise the need to be even more customer-centric and to be able to move to the new brand design completes this transformation for us. The principles of ‘people first, ‘new attitude’ and ‘digital first’ will shape our future direction in better reaching out and creating a new Volkswagen experience for our customers.” The realignment of Volkswagen’s brand design is one of the world’s largest rebranding campaigns, involving over 171 markets and 10,000 dealerships.