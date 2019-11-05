New X-Trail X-Tremer and Aero Edition introduced

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) recently introduced the aggressive X-Tremer and sports elegance Aero Edition packages to the new Nissan X-Trail line-up, giving customers an added distinctive character to the ever popular SUV.

X-Trail X-Tremer new glass black side door mirror.

The new X-Trail X-Tremer showcases an aggressive appearance that comes with new two-tone exterior colour options; new Imperial Red, Brilliant White or Tungsten Silver body colours, with new black silhouette roof, roof rails and rear spoiler.

X-Trail X-Tremer new glass black 10-spoke 17-inch rim.

The X-Tremer also comes with new gloss black componentry which includes a new V-motion grille cladding, Tomei front and rear aero bumpers, side under spoiler, door mirrors as well as gloss black 10-spoke 17-inch alloy rims, while the luxurious brown Nappa leather seats, leatherette dashboard, knee pad and arm rest “exude sophistication”.

X-Trail X-Tremer new glass black side under spoiler.

Additionally, the X-Trail is also available as an Aero Edition. Fitted with silver Tomei front and rear aero bumpers and side under spoiler, gloss black 10-spoke 17-inch alloy rims as well as the same luxurious brown Nappa leather interior of the X-Tremer.

X-Trail X-Tremer new black silhouette roof and roof rails.

The new X-Trail Aero Edition is available in three single tone exterior colour options – Diamond Black, Imperial Umber and Titanium Olive.

X-Trail X-Tremer new gloss black Tomei rear aero bumper.

ETCM sales and marketing director Christopher Tan said: “The new Nissan X-Trail X-Tremer is specially tailored for customers who desire a bold and avant-garde design, while the Aero Edition is for those who prefer a sporty and elegant appearance in their SUV.

X-Trail X-Tremer new front V-motion grille cladding.

“We believe that these new enhancements in the Nissan X-Trail together with its Nissan Intelligent Mobility advanced safety technologies are able to cater to customers who seek both driving dynamics and distinctive styling appearance.”

X-Trail X-Tremer new gloss black Tomei front aero bumper.

The new X-Trail X-Tremer and Aero Edition are available in four variants – 2.0L Hybrid, 2.5L 4WD, 2.0L 2WD MID and 2.0L 2WD, and are certified Energy Efficient Vehicles (EEV).

X-Trail Aero Edition new silver Tomei front aero bumper.

Each comes with standard five-year unlimited mileage warranty (includes HEV components and lithium-ion HEV battery) whilst the package accessories are factory fitted and comes with a three-year or 100,000km warranty (whichever comes first).

X-Trail Aero Edition new silver Tomei side under spoiler.

Prices, variants (for Peninsular Malaysia only) X-Trail X-Tremer (two-tone) 2.0L 2WD: RM140,888 2.0L 2WD Mid: RM152,888 2.5L 4WD: RM160,888 2.0L Hybrid: RM166,888 X-Trail Aero Edition 2.0L 2WD: RM138,888 2.0L 2WD Mid: RM150,888 2.5L 4WD: RM158,888 2.0L Hybrid: RM164,888 *On-the-road price with 10% sales tax, without insurance, for private individual registration.

X-Trail Aero Edition new silver Tomei rear aero bumper.

The new Nissan X-Trail X-Tremer and Aero Edition made its appearance at Nissan showrooms nationwide from Nov 2 and members of the public are invited to experience these “avant-garde X-Trails”.

X-Trail Aero Edition new gloss black 10-spoke 17-inch rim.

Additionally, the Nissan Electrifying Drive Carnival will happen on Nov 9-10 at selected ETCM showrooms across the nation, and customers are invited to test drive the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, the all-new Nissan Leaf, enjoy many attractive prizes and fun tech activities like the Tech Drive Virtual Reality Experience.

Luxurious brown nappa leather seats.

Dates & locations Nov 9-10: ETCM Kepong, ETCM Mahkota Cheras, ETCM Klang, ETCM Weld Quay, ETCM Segamat, ETCM Semabok. Nov 15-16: ETCM Alor Setar. *All terms and conditions apply.