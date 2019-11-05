New X-Trail X-Tremer and Aero Edition introduced

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) recently introduced the aggressive X-Tremer and sports elegance Aero Edition packages to the new Nissan X-Trail line-up, giving customers an added distinctive character to the ever popular SUV.
The new X-Trail X-Tremer showcases an aggressive appearance that comes with new two-tone exterior colour options; new Imperial Red, Brilliant White or Tungsten Silver body colours, with new black silhouette roof, roof rails and rear spoiler.
The X-Tremer also comes with new gloss black componentry which includes a new V-motion grille cladding, Tomei front and rear aero bumpers, side under spoiler, door mirrors as well as gloss black 10-spoke 17-inch alloy rims, while the luxurious brown Nappa leather seats, leatherette dashboard, knee pad and arm rest “exude sophistication”.
Additionally, the X-Trail is also available as an Aero Edition. Fitted with silver Tomei front and rear aero bumpers and side under spoiler, gloss black 10-spoke 17-inch alloy rims as well as the same luxurious brown Nappa leather interior of the X-Tremer.
The new X-Trail Aero Edition is available in three single tone exterior colour options – Diamond Black, Imperial Umber and Titanium Olive.
ETCM sales and marketing director Christopher Tan said: “The new Nissan X-Trail X-Tremer is specially tailored for customers who desire a bold and avant-garde design, while the Aero Edition is for those who prefer a sporty and elegant appearance in their SUV.
“We believe that these new enhancements in the Nissan X-Trail together with its Nissan Intelligent Mobility advanced safety technologies are able to cater to customers who seek both driving dynamics and distinctive styling appearance.”
The new X-Trail X-Tremer and Aero Edition are available in four variants – 2.0L Hybrid, 2.5L 4WD, 2.0L 2WD MID and 2.0L 2WD, and are certified Energy Efficient Vehicles (EEV).
Each comes with standard five-year unlimited mileage warranty (includes HEV components and lithium-ion HEV battery) whilst the package accessories are factory fitted and comes with a three-year or 100,000km warranty (whichever comes first).
Prices, variants (for Peninsular Malaysia only)
X-Trail X-Tremer (two-tone)
2.0L 2WD: RM140,888
2.0L 2WD Mid: RM152,888
2.5L 4WD: RM160,888
2.0L Hybrid: RM166,888
X-Trail Aero Edition
2.0L 2WD: RM138,888
2.0L 2WD Mid: RM150,888
2.5L 4WD: RM158,888
2.0L Hybrid: RM164,888
*On-the-road price with 10% sales tax, without insurance, for private individual registration.
The new Nissan X-Trail X-Tremer and Aero Edition made its appearance at Nissan showrooms nationwide from Nov 2 and members of the public are invited to experience these “avant-garde X-Trails”.
Additionally, the Nissan Electrifying Drive Carnival will happen on Nov 9-10 at selected ETCM showrooms across the nation, and customers are invited to test drive the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, the all-new Nissan Leaf, enjoy many attractive prizes and fun tech activities like the Tech Drive Virtual Reality Experience.
Dates & locations
Nov 9-10: ETCM Kepong, ETCM Mahkota Cheras, ETCM Klang, ETCM Weld Quay, ETCM Segamat, ETCM Semabok.
Nov 15-16: ETCM Alor Setar.
*All terms and conditions apply.