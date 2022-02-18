New X3, X4, CKD with more powertrain options

BMW Malaysia on Tuesday introduced three new variants for the BMW X3, alongside one new variant for the BMW X4 in the country. The new X3 sDrive20i M Sport, X3 xDrive30i M Sport, X3 xDrive30e M Sport as well as the new X4 xDrive30i M Sport have made their way to Malaysia for the first-time, further maximising the power and electrification capabilities of the mid-sized premium Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) from the BMW X family. Hans de Visser, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia said: “As we move into a year full of electrification possibilities, BMW Group Malaysia is also thrilled to electrify our locally-assembled BMW X3 for the very first time, while offering different powertrain options for those who prefer different driving experiences. This is reflective of our promise to offer the Power of Choice through our extensive range of petrol, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and all-electric vehicles in Malaysia.”

Striking, sporty, sophisticated Having undergone striking visual updates, the new X3 and X4 will arrive with a sporty appearance, featuring larger kidney grilles linked by a central bridge, a new front apron design with vertical air intakes, a new bumper and headlights slimmed down by 10mm with full-LED technology as standard. The plug-in hybrid version of the X3 can be identified with the charging port behind the left front wheel. While dimensions of the new locally-assembled variants remain unchanged, the X3 will now sport a modified range of alloy wheels in up to 20 inches in size, as well as full-LED taillights with three-dimensional contouring along the sides and new, larger tailpipes. The X4, on the other hand, retains the coupe-like roofline and will receive vertically positioned reflectors as well as a rear bumper with new inserts. Both the X3 and X4 will arrive with free-form exhaust tips.

The M Sport Package, available as standard in the new variants of both models, offers noticeably upgraded equipment levels, with a streamlined range of vehicle configurations. These can be seen in the larger air intakes and specific front aprons in both models, along with new colour offerings, rims and interior trim finishers. Comprehensive powertrain range The X3 will arrive in two petrol variants – the sDrive20i and xDrive30i, along with a PHEV variant with the xDrive30e. Still powering the X3 sDrive20i and X3 xDrive30i is the four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine capable of a maximum output of 184hp and a peak torque of 300Nm for the former and 252hp with a peak torque of 350Nm for the latter. The X3 sDrive20i is capable of a century sprint in 8.2 seconds, and records a top speed of 215km/h, while the X3 xDrive30i is capable of sprinting from 0-100km in 6.3 seconds at a top speed of 240km/h.

The X3 sDrive20i has an eight-speed automatic Steptronic with automatic hold function, while the X3 xDrive30i is equipped with an eight-speed Steptronic sport transmission. Alternatively, the X3 xDrive30e combines the range of an internal combustion engine with a powerful electric motor and battery with a gross capacity of 12kWh to enable a range of up to 50km (WLTP) in all-electric mode. Owners of the X3 will be able to choose between an all-wheel drive X3 version as offered via the X3 xDrive30i and X3 xDrive30e, or a rear-wheel drive as offered via the X3 sDrive20i – both featuring the M Sport suspension with specific sprint and damper tuning for even more dynamic handling. The X4 xDrive30i, on the other hand, is equipped with adaptive suspension.

Superior connectivity, digitalisation The interior of the X3 and X4 have been optimised to feature a larger 10.25-inch control display with touchscreen functionality, zinc-plated elements in the air vents and new control elements beneath the display in the centre console. The new models also feature sport seats with pronounced side bolsters, along with sophisticated leather upholstery for added premium appeal. The X3 xDrive30e will arrive with details in BMW i Blue, such as the ring around the BMW logo – hinting at the model’s PHEV capabilities.

The BMW Live Cockpit Plus with black panel technology, analogue circular dials and a 5.1-inch display in the instrument cluster perfectly complements the inside of the X3 sDrive20i, whilst the rest are fitted with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional as standard. All new variants of the X3 and X4 are powered by the BMW Operating System 7, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and a wide range of optional BMW Connected packages. Over-the-air remote software upgrades ensure the vehicles are always running the latest software. The features of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant have been significantly expanded, now allowing the user to open windows and adjust the air-conditioning system using voice commands. The BMW Maps, a cloud-based navigation system, is also new – combining increased precision with simplified destination entry points and even more comprehensive traffic updates.

Peace-of-mind on the road Driving assistance systems in the X3 and X4 include the driving assistant that offers lane change warning, lane departure warning and front collision warning with brake intervention as standard. The new variants are also equipped with parking assistant, including the reversing assistant. Exclusive to the X3 xDrive30e is the parking assistant plus with park assist for end-on and parallel parking spaces including automatic exiting.

Active park distance control is also available to the PHEV, along with the lateral parking aid. Drivers will easily be able to view activated driver assistance systems via the instrument cluster. The X3 variants will arrive in a variety of interior and exterior colour combinations, including Alpine White, Brooklyn Grey, Phytonic Blue or Carbon Black exterior offerings – all of which are fitted with Black Vernasca leather with blue stitching on the inside. Owners can also opt for a Mokka interior Vernasca leather with the Alpine White and Carbon Black exterior offerings.