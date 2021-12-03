$!New XC60: ‘Smarter than ever’

VOLVO Car Malaysia has introduced the new Volvo XC60. Packed with more technology and innovation, it is dubbed “the Smarter XC60” and comes with added safety features, a fresh exterior look and state-of-the-art techological integration with Google Services.

The new Volvo XC60 is a culmination of partnership between Volvo Cars and Google to provide a first-of-its-kind built in infotainment system, complete with a host of Google Services. This enhanced model will feature a new Digital Services Package consisting of an integrated voice-controlled Google Assistant which enables control of many in-car applications including Google Maps, allowing more to be done without glancing away from the road ahead, therefore eliminating the need to take your hands off the steering wheel.

“The Smarter XC60 with Google Services, delivers the most intuitive infotainment experience in the automotive industry. It fully delivers on our brand promise to provide the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way,” said Charles Frump, managing director of Volvo Car Malaysia.

The new Volvo XC60 features rich Scandinavian design with refined enhancements to the exterior. The changes include a new grille, new front bumpers and a new exterior colour.

For the Recharge T8, the new XC60 will come with a new 19-inch 6-multispoke black diamond-cut alloy rim design and a Bowers and Wilkins sound system.

The new XC60 also presents a range of drive modes, tailored to the driver’s preferences, from Pure Electric mode with zero tailpipe emissions for the environmentally-conscious to Power mode for the driving enthusiast.

Under the bonnet is a four-cylinder 2.0-litre twin engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission with Geatronic.

The engine is assisted by a supercharger as well as a turbocharger, producing 407hp with 640Nm of torque, with 87hp and 240Nm from the battery.

The zero-to-100km/h sprint time is 5.3 seconds, as well as a fuel efficiency of 2.2 litres per 100km.

For safety and security, the new XC60 is equipped with Volvo’s latest-and-greatest active safety system, the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), with collision avoidance, lane keeping aid, run-off road mitigation, cross traffic alert with auto braking, blind spot information system and a surround-view camera.

Another highlight is the Volvo Car App and Connected Services, which is an app that connects you with your Volvo, enabling convenient remote control of several car functions. By simply using your mobile device or voice control, you can remotely pre-climatise your parked car, check car status, lock or unlock the doors and much more.

Priced from RM325,449, the XC60 is already available for viewing at all authorised Volvo dealers across Malaysia. Online bookings can also be made through Volvo Car Malaysia’s website.