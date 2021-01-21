$!New Year savings for MINI Countryman SE

MINI Malaysia on Wednesday introduced a new programme for the MINI Countryman SE along with a range of other MINI models – in conjunction with the extended SST exemption period. BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl said: “The new year brings a host of new opportunities, and we are pleased to place the MINI Countryman SE at the forefront of our latest programme.

“As we move into 2021, the new MINI Countryman SE programme underlines our continued commitment towards accelerating the adoption of electromobility in Malaysia – especially while the SST exemption is still in place. The opportunity also allows us to better deliver the undeniable thrill of MINI ownership to our loyal customers nationwide.” The MINI Countryman SE features the advanced MINI All-Wheel-Drive System that provides optimal grip and maximum enjoyment for every ride, as well as the eDrive mode that allows drivers to select either electric, combustion engine or the hybrid driving mode to provide a more efficient travelling experience.

Convenience is offered via the MINI Remote Services, which allows for monitoring of the vehicle’s status as well as pre-conditioning of the vehicle before travel – all remotely via a smartphone, anywhere and at any time. Interior highlights of the electrified MINI Countryman include the Head-Up Display and 4G LTE Sim Card MINI Connected – as they provide seamless on-the-road infotainment. With lower emissions and high performance, the MINI Countryman SE presents a rewarding driving experience – while saving on fuel.