$!Next-Gen Ranger Raptor 2.0 Bi-Turbo Diesel Debuts In Malaysia!

THE wait is over for all you Raptor fans! Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), the sole distributor for Ford in Malaysia has just launched the Next-Generation Ranger Raptor 2.0 Bi-Turbo Diesel. This means Ford is offering another engine selection for you Raptor lovers in Malaysia.

Exterior In addition to the “Raptor” decal, there are new exterior elements that have been added to give it that “Next-Gen” look. This includes flared wheel arches, bold F-O-R-D lettering on the grille, and a bumper that has been separated from the grille that gives it a more defined front end.

Also added in are the Matrix LED headlamps along with the signature C-clamp LED daytime running lights (DRL). This beast comes with 17-inch allow wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich all-terrain KO2 tyres. Ford Performance scuff plates, new cast aluminium side steps and LED lights all around give it the bold and off-road presence it needs.

Available colours include the new Code Orange in addition to the Absolute Black, Artic White, Blue Lightning and Conquer Grey. Interior The “New-Gen” energy is brought into the cabin as well. It features all-new jet fighter-influenced leather sports seats, a coast-to-coast Code Orange accented instrument panel, leather gear knob with e-shifter, premium-grade leather steering wheel and magnesium paddle shifters.

The fully digital cabin may seem similar because it is identical to the Raptor V6, including the 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch centre touchscreen with Ford’s SYNC 4A infotainment system. And yes, it comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard interior features include a Bang & Olufsen sound system with eight speakers, four USB charging ports, a wireless Qi charger, a 12-volt power socket and a 360-degree camera. A stop/start button is featured along with a battery monitoring system. Ford Performance and Features Paired with an e-shifter 10-speed automatic transmission, this monster delivers up to 210 PS at 3750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque at 1750-2000 rpm. It has a competitive fuel consumption of 8.2L/100km. High-efficiency alternators, active transmission warmup, ultra-low viscosity transmission fluid, synthetic rear axle fluid to reduce parasitic driveline losses and a cooling fan with brushless motors to reduce electrical losses are some of the key features.