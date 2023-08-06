$!Next-Gen Ranger Raptor 2.0 Bi-Turbo Diesel Debuts In Malaysia!

THE wait is over for all you Raptor fans! Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), the sole distributor for Ford in Malaysia has just launched the Next-Generation Ranger Raptor 2.0 Bi-Turbo Diesel. This means Ford is offering another engine selection for you Raptor lovers in Malaysia.
Exterior
In addition to the “Raptor” decal, there are new exterior elements that have been added to give it that “Next-Gen” look. This includes flared wheel arches, bold F-O-R-D lettering on the grille, and a bumper that has been separated from the grille that gives it a more defined front end.
Also added in are the Matrix LED headlamps along with the signature C-clamp LED daytime running lights (DRL).
This beast comes with 17-inch allow wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich all-terrain KO2 tyres. Ford Performance scuff plates, new cast aluminium side steps and LED lights all around give it the bold and off-road presence it needs.
Available colours include the new Code Orange in addition to the Absolute Black, Artic White, Blue Lightning and Conquer Grey.
Interior
The “New-Gen” energy is brought into the cabin as well. It features all-new jet fighter-influenced leather sports seats, a coast-to-coast Code Orange accented instrument panel, leather gear knob with e-shifter, premium-grade leather steering wheel and magnesium paddle shifters.
The fully digital cabin may seem similar because it is identical to the Raptor V6, including the 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch centre touchscreen with Ford’s SYNC 4A infotainment system. And yes, it comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Standard interior features include a Bang & Olufsen sound system with eight speakers, four USB charging ports, a wireless Qi charger, a 12-volt power socket and a 360-degree camera. A stop/start button is featured along with a battery monitoring system.
Ford Performance and Features
Paired with an e-shifter 10-speed automatic transmission, this monster delivers up to 210 PS at 3750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque at 1750-2000 rpm. It has a competitive fuel consumption of 8.2L/100km. High-efficiency alternators, active transmission warmup, ultra-low viscosity transmission fluid, synthetic rear axle fluid to reduce parasitic driveline losses and a cooling fan with brushless motors to reduce electrical losses are some of the key features.
Made to match its V6 counterpart, the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel features the same reinforced chassis. It includes the C-pillar, load box and spare tire. In addition to that, it has unique frames for the jounce bumper, shock tower and rear shock bracket, all combined to ensure it can handle taking on the off-road routes.
It also comes with a similar redesigned suspension with the new FOX 2.5-inch Internal Bypass shock absorbers in front, refined Watt’s link at the rear and advanced permanent four-wheel drive system with an all-new electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case combined with rear locking differentials.
Also featured is a 2.3mm-thick high-strength steel bash plate with an under shield and transfer case shield. Other standard features are twin-rated tow hooks at the front and rear for better recovery and balance straps for recoveries in deep sand or thick mud.
It offers the updated Terrain Management System with selective drive modes. Seven to be exact:
- Normal
- Sport
- Slippery
- Rock Crawl
- Sand
- Mud/Ruts
- Baja
The roots of the Raptor name originate from North America where Ford engineers used it on high-performance pickup trucks which started with the first-generation F-150 SVT Raptor in 2010.
The Ranger Raptor was inspired by desert racers and is a capable overlanding vehicle. Ford has created an off-road vehicle that you don’t need to modify to get you where you need to. Case in point, the Next-Gen Raptor has a successful completion of the SCORE International Baja 1000 in Mexico. It is one of the toughest off-road endurance races in the world.
Price and Early Booking Benefits
The Next-Generation Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel is priced at RM248,888, on the road without insurance and road tax.
It comes with a five-year manufacturer’s warranty or 160,000km, whichever comes first. Customers can opt for seven-year coverage with the two-year PremiumCare extended warranty package.
The first 300 customers nationwide who make a booking will receive early bird benefits that include:
- A specially fitted Kenwood DRV-A700W dashcam with a 3.7-megapixel Wide-Quad High Definition (WQHD) resolution.
- Special offer of RM500 discount on one Ford Ranger Getaways via a promo code, redeemable upon vehicle delivery.