NEXTGen Malaysia by BMW

BMW Group Malaysia on Tuesday announced the upcoming NEXTGen Malaysia – a public event on sustainability and electrified mobility in Malaysia that will “bring together a network of like-minded organisations, visionaries, entrepreneurs and influential individuals who are on a pursuit for sustainable solutions”.

Group managing director Hans de Visser said: “At BMW Group Malaysia, we recognise that sustainability is a shared responsibility and must be addressed at every level – from individuals to corporates and beyond. In line with the national electrification goals for 2022, NEXTGen Malaysia aims to provide accessibility to information on not only electromobility, but also varying facets of innovation in sustainability to empower the next generation of Malaysians.

“We are also proud to partner with key organisations who are developing sustainable solutions and affecting change in their own industries for NEXTGen Malaysia, where their invaluable insight will be shared with peers in the industry as well as the public.”

The physical event will be open to the public and will feature keynotes, panel discussions and exhibits on a diverse range of sustainability topics, some of which include clean energy, fast fashion, electromobility, material management, social impact and more.

It will be held on Jan 14 (2pm-4pm) and Jan 15 (10am-4pm) at the “NEXTGen Pavillion”, Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

To know more about NEXTGen Malaysia and discover the programmes available, visit/follow the official BMW Malaysia Facebook page for more event updates.