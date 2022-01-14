$!‘NEXTGen Malaysia’ event on sustainability, electrified mobility

BMW Group Malaysia yesterday commenced the first day of NEXTGen Malaysia – the first of a three-day event on sustainability and electrified mobility.

Company managing director Hans de Visser said, “When the BMW i was introduced in Malaysia seven years ago, we had envisioned the future of electromobility to look a lot like where we are at today. Beyond working with industry players and offering consistent support to the national electrification agenda, we want to empower the next generation of Malaysians to impact change in sustainability as well – which is a main motivation for NEXTGen Malaysia.

“Much like our partners, we believe the future is electric and there is a need for shared responsibility amongst stakeholders at every level to come together and develop sustainable solutions for the betterment of tomorrow.”

NEXTGen Malaysia is a public multi-stakeholder sustainability event, which also saw a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing held between BMW Group Malaysia and its partners MGTC, Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Siemens Malaysia, to further develop the ecosystem and infrastructure for electric vehicles in the country. With an aim to empower the next generation of Malaysians with information on varying facets of sustainable innovations, NEXTGen Malaysia continues tomorrow, at the NEXTGen Pavillion @ Mandarin Oriental KL.