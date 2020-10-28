‘Night of the Living Arteon’: Cast your vote on how it should end

REMEMBER Volkswagen Malaysia’s Halloween video last year, featuring the infamous urban legend of the Yellow Beetle on the Karak Highway?

You can watch it again here.

“This Halloween, in the spirit of celebrating all things scary and spooky, we are back with a new horror story but with a twist. You get to choose how it ends! ” says Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia.

“We are proud to present you the ‘Night of the Living Arteon’.

“Head on over to Volkswagen Malaysia’s Instagram story*. Cast your votes there and help us decide how the story ends.”



*Instagram stories last for 24 hours. So, this particular one will disappear at about 2-3pm tomorrow.



**Ed: Thanks to the CMCO, many of us can’t even drive on the Karak highway during the daytime, let alone at night!