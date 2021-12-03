Nissan Almera Turbo: Did 49.5km/litre, contest is back

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) recently concluded its Nissan Almera Turbo Fuel Efficiency Charity Drive campaign, which encouraged Almera 1.0L Turbo owners to help make a positive impact on the lives of people who faced sudden hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 250 entries were received from Almera 1.0L Turbo owners who submitted their fuel economy readings and a total of 12,841km was recorded.

The best reading was 49.5km/litre achieved by VLT variant owner Mohd Fikri Mohamed Kamal from Kuantan.

When announcing the charity drive in September, ETCM pledged to donate RM1 for every one kilometre (RM1 = 1km) to selected charitable organisations.

The donation amount was to be based on the total highest kilometres per litre (km/litre) recorded from each participant (results by VL variant converted from litres per 100km to km/litre).

Consequently, ETCM will donate RM12,841 to those selected charitable organisations which will be announced soon.

The top 20 winners will each receive an exclusive Nissan GT-R by Lego, while the next top 30 will receive a special edition Nissan duffle bag.

ETCM will be contacting all winners for their prize delivery arrangement soon.

The company also announced that the Almera “Test Drive & Win” contest is back, where 50 lucky customers will be rewarded with Watsons vouchers worth RM25,000 (RM500 each), when they test drive the Almera at any Nissan showroom or pre-arranged doorstep test drive.

Additionally, customers can enjoy an attractive 1.88% hire purchase interest rate when they purchase the Almera 1.0L Turbo saloon, Navara 2.5L pickup, X-Trail SUV or the Serena MPV.

The Almera 1.0L Turbo comes with free Urban accessories package worth up to RM5,500 at a sales tax-exempted selling price from RM79,906, while the Navara 4x4 2.5L Turbo is available from RM116,900 with free Premium accessories package worth RM10,150.

The X-Trail, which sells from RM139,643, comes with Aero Edition accessories package worth RM5,000 and the Serena S-Hybrid is available from RM140,226 with free three-year maintenance service, with parts and labour included.

*All terms and conditions apply.