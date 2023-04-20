$!Nissan Arizon Concept – Designed By Chinese For China

WHILE the global carmakers often talk of having a global network of design centres so that they can develop products better suited to the different markets around the world, it’s even better of there are designers who grew up in, live and work in the market a product is intended for. They would know best what customer want and needs that may be specific to local culture. China, being the world’s largest car market, usually gets much attention from carmakers who want to sell as many cars as possible. In order to do so, the cars must be designed to suit local tastes closely. For example, some manufacturers understood that Chinese customers like longer cars and were willing to build long wheelbase variants just for the market.

With the Arizon concept on display at Auto Shanghai 2023 this week, Nissan has assigned a Chinese team to develop a model to serve as a multifunctional partner for China’s drivers. Of course, the team also leveraged on Nissan’s global EV expertise, apart from having the use of the CMF EV platform developed for members of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. The Arizon has an impressive exterior design and the low-slung stance emphasises a low centre of gravity. The spacious, pillarless open-air cabin is richly appointed and has a warm, high-tech glow enhanced by the expansive auto-dimming glass roof.