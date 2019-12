MANY people associate electric vehicles (EVs) with clean technology, charging infrastructure and driving range.

It is less-known that EVs deliver an exciting driving experience. To demonstrate the strength of electric mobility, Nissan recently challenged a professional stunt driver to drift with the new Nissan Leaf.

Drifting is usually performed by fuel-powered sports cars, but Nissan wanted to try something different.

In an unlikely pairing of adrenaline-inducing drifts and electric mobility, the new Leaf demonstrated with ease its ability to produce both maximum torque and force, while delivering virtually silent donuts and burnouts.

The world’s best-selling EV thereby debunked outdated perceptions that electric vehicles are nothing but large golf carts.

Throughout the test, the Leaf’s emissions remained at zero – a number symbolised by the vehicle’s donut tread marks.

As such, exhilarating performance aside, this indoor drift experiment provides yet another reason for us to smile at the prospect of future electric mobility.

Watch the Nissan Drift Experiment video here.