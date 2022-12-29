Nissan Conducts More Stringent Testing For EVs (w/VIDEO)

CRASH tests have long been an important part of vehicle development. Apart from regulatory requirements which have become more stringent over the years, the carmakers themselves have also been improving the protection occupants are provided with as new technologies have become available.

Now, with the increasing number of electric vehicles (EVs), the manufacturers have also to take into consideration the presence of a high-voltage battery pack and many electrical systems. These too must be protected from damage in an accident.

Nissan, as a pioneer in mass-produced EVs with the LEAF launched in 2012, has extensive experience in this area. It has established its own safety standards for EVs which are generally more comprehensive than those required by regulators. It is this experience that has been used during the development of its latest EV, the Ariya.

Nissan’s engineers have ensured that it retains its structural integrity in the case of a crash without the electrodes leaking. The battery pack is safely positioned within the Ariya’s body which has a and unique structure. This makes it possible to absorb a variety of impacts offering superior protection to the battery pack as well as the driver and passengers.

At the Nissan Technical Centre in Japan, the flagship EV was put through hundreds of stringent tests including impacts from the front, side and back to simulate collisions. There were also tests to simulate accidents when pedestrians are on the road.