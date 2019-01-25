Nissan ‘demystifying’ EVs in first-ever digital education series

IN the past five years, global battery-only electric vehicle (EV) sales have increased 23-fold , with 37% of South East Asian consumers now considering EVs for their next vehicle purchase.

To actively support this growing demand for information on EVs, Nissan yesterday launched its first education video series to bust myths and bring more awareness around electric vehicles.

“Across the region, we consistently hear that people love the idea of EVs but many may not fully understand how EVs fit into their lifestyles or the usage basics,” said Yutaka Sanada, regional senior vice president for Nissan Asia & Oceania.

“As the world’s first automotive manufacturer to produce a mass-market 100% electric vehicle, with more than 70 years’ expertise in this form of automotive technology, we want to help promote awareness around this topic.

“To provide some insight, Nissan is packaging and sharing our practical knowledge on electric mobility with customers, through the voices of real people as they experience the technology first-hand.”

The four-part video series covers charging, range, driving and ownership, thereby tackling the most common questions surrounding EVs and myths around them.

Leading the discussion, Tim Jarvis, Australian explorer and environmental scientist, and Naya Ehrlich-Adam, founder of sustainable food business Broccoli Revolution in Bangkok, team up to discuss questions about EVs based on their personal experiences and preferences.

Kicking off the series is the topic of charging; in a 2018 Frost and Sullivan survey commissioned by Nissan, an average of 59% of South East Asian respondents listed charging options (the ability to charge at work, a charging point at home and the option to fast charge) as a motivating factor for purchasing an EV.

Charging convenience was identified as the second most important factor for purchasing an EV after safety standards.

While there is significant potential demand for EVs, a lack of knowledge on available charging options stands as a major barrier for many.